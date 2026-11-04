Seahawks Accused of ‘Soft Benching’ Sam Darnold After Poor Displays

The Seattle Seahawks announced via head coach Mike McDonald that quarterback Sam Darnold would miss Week 9’s game hosting the Arizona Cardinals with a quad injury suffered on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.
“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold will be out Sunday vs. Arizona due to quad injury, per HC Mike Macdonald.” Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
However, according to certain figures online and in and around the Seahawks media coverage, this could just be an excuse to enact a “soft benching” on the QB.
Sam Darnold Believed to Have Been Given ‘Soft Benching’
“Basically a soft benching for Darnold”, NFL reporter for Fox Sports Eric Williams commented in response to the news of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s playing status for the week ahead.
“There’s a real possibility Sam Darnold might’ve played his last game last week.” Another user wrote. “This is a soft benching”.
Co-founder of VikesNow Janik Eckhardt even suggests that the Vikings ought to move for Sam Darnold after decision.
“[Minnesota Vikings GM Nolan] Teasley should call his old boss and trade for Darnold after this soft-benching”, Eckhardt added.
Some did come to the defense of Darnold, but they were certainly in the minority.
Sam Darnold Has Underperformed in 2026
Whilst Seahawks fans were never under any illusion that they had an elite quarterback in the NFL in Darnold after he helped the team to Super Bowl LX victory, it was expected that he would maintain – or perhaps even exceed his performances in 2025.
After suffering an injury on the first game of the season and returning in Week 3, this has certainly not been the case.
The former third overall pick has thrown almost as many interceptions as touchdowns (10 TDs to 9 INTs) and has barely thrown at a 60% completion percentage, all for a below-average 79.5 quarterback rating.
These numbers are significantly regressed from a year ago, when Darnold ended the regular season having thrown 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 67.7% completion percentage and a 99.1 passer rating.
There is no confirmation as to how “soft” this benching might be, especially given that reports subsequently came out noting that Darnold also suffered a cracked rib against the Bears.
But if Drew Lock – who looked much better in his two games early this season than Darnold has all year – once again plays well on Sunday, it’s possible Darnold might not have a starting job to return to.
Seahawks Accused of ‘Soft Benching’ Sam Darnold After Poor Displays