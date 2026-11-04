Seahawks Accused of ‘Soft Benching’ Sam Darnold After Poor Displays

The Seattle Seahawks announced via head coach Mike McDonald that quarterback Sam Darnold would miss Week 9’s game hosting the Arizona Cardinals with a quad injury suffered on Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold will be out Sunday vs. Arizona due to quad injury, per HC Mike Macdonald.” Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

However, according to certain figures online and in and around the Seahawks media coverage, this could just be an excuse to enact a “soft benching” on the QB.

Basically a soft benching for Darnold. https://t.co/GpsgfeqI3k — Eric Williams (@edubnfl22) November 4, 2026

Sam Darnold Believed to Have Been Given ‘Soft Benching’

“Basically a soft benching for Darnold”, NFL reporter for Fox Sports Eric Williams commented in response to the news of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s playing status for the week ahead.

“There’s a real possibility Sam Darnold might’ve played his last game last week.” Another user wrote. “This is a soft benching”.

Co-founder of VikesNow Janik Eckhardt even suggests that the Vikings ought to move for Sam Darnold after decision.