Despite rumors to the contrary, the National Football League has reportedly declined to suspend former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf after he was ejected on Sunday during the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Week 11 matchup at the Philadelphia Eagles for attempting to poke cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye.

“NFL is not suspending Steelers WR DK Metcalf for trying to poke Eagles CB Cooper DeJean in eye, per sources. His conduct still will be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 23.

This comes after certain league sources from Broncos insider Benjamin Albright suggested that there was a decent chance the league could take disciplinary action against Metcalf in that direction the day prior.

“League source suggests that DK Metcalf could be seeing an additional suspension and miss the Broncos game on Friday.” Albright posted on Sunday afternoon. “Metcalf has been ejected in two previous games and is considered a repeat offender”.

D.K. Metcalf Could Still Be Fined by the NFL

Ultimately the league did not see it that way, and the 28-year old avoids the suspension.

But he is not out of the woods yet…

In Schefter’s report, he notes that the ex-second round pick out of Ole Miss could still face a fine from the league in response to his on-field conduct.

After the game on Nov. 22, Metcalf shared to the media that he did not intend to try and poke DeJean in the eye, although video footage from the on-field incident would appear to at least suggest otherwise.

Metcalf Avoided Financial Punishment Through Suspension

With Metcalf having undergone a contract restructure back in August, much of his base salary was converted into a signing bonus that was prorated onto the subsequent years of his deal.

This means that had he been suspended, he would have only lost out on $111k in terms of lost salary.

Still, he could face a fine of somewhere in the $10k range over the next few days if the league deem his actions egregious enough to warrant it.