The Seattle Seahawks have added a rookie with a school receiving record and some NFL return experience.

Seattle signed Jacob De Jesus to its practice squad on Nov. 23, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported. The former California receiver joins the Seahawks less than a week after the Kansas City Chiefs released him.

Seattle lists De Jesus as a running back on its official roster. His college production, however, came largely through the air and on special teams.

Jacob De Jesus Gets Fresh Start With Seahawks

De Jesus has played in one NFL regular-season game.

He returned three kickoffs for 66 yards for Kansas City, averaging 22 yards with a long of 25.

Condotta noted that De Jesus “played in one game with three kickoff returns for 66 yards.”

That appearance came against Atlanta on Nov. 15. The Chiefs won 35-13, and De Jesus finished without a rushing attempt or reception, per Seattle’s game log.

His stay on Kansas City’s practice squad ended two days later. The Chiefs’ transaction log shows they signed him Nov. 4, elevated him Nov. 14 and released him Nov. 17.

He had first joined Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in May before losing his roster spot in August.

The Seahawks have already seen him in a game, too. De Jesus caught two passes for 20 yards against Seattle in the Chiefs’ preseason finale on Aug. 28.

At 5-foot-7 and 174 pounds, the 24-year-old now gets a second NFL stop. His practice squad deal gives Seattle time to assess where his receiving and return experience might fit. seahawks.com

De Jesus Set Cal’s Single-Season Receptions Record

De Jesus caught 108 passes for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns at Cal in 2025, according to his college biography.

Those 108 catches led the ACC and ranked second nationally. They also broke Cal’s single-season record of 100, which Dameane Douglas set in 1998.

De Jesus finished strong. He caught 51 passes over his final four games, including 16 for 158 yards against Louisville. His touchdown on the final play secured a 29-26 overtime win.

His work extended to both return units. He totaled 363 yards on kickoff returns and 259 on punt returns, helping him reach an ACC-leading 1,645 all-purpose yards.

He earned first-team All-ACC honors as an all-purpose player and specialist, plus second-team recognition at receiver.

Before Cal, De Jesus spent two seasons at Modesto Junior College and two at UNLV.

Seattle’s practice squad addition brings experience catching passes and handling returns as he works toward another NFL appearance.