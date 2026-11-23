The Seattle Seahawks placed running back George Holani on injured reserve ahead of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. In a corresponding move, the Seahawks signed cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive tackle Bobby Hart to the 53-man roster. The team had an extra roster spot after waiving Deven Eastern from the 53-man last week. Eastern is now on the practice squad after clearing waivers.

For Holani, he came into the bye week slated as week to week, per head coach Mike Macdonald. However, the Seahawks have now decided to place him on injured reserve as he attempts to recover from his latest knee injury. 2026 has not totally gone as planned for Holani. He entered training camp as a dark horse for significant first-team opportunities.

Yet, he was directly involved in some of the Seahawks darkest moments of the season thus far. He fumbled in the end zone against the San Francisco 49ers, creating a strong deficit at half time. When Zach Charbonnet was still recovering from his torn ACL, Holani was splitting reps with rookie Jadarian Price in the offseason. Recently, Holani had been regulated to a special teams role with few snaps on offense since Charbonnet’s return.

Seattle Seahawks George Holani Hits Injured Reserve Before 49ers Game

With Holani now on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks will keep their running back room as is with Charbonnet, Price, and Emmanuel Wilson as the only backs on the roster. The signings of Diggs and Hart show that the team is content with their current group of running backs. Since the return of Charbonnet and Price, the Seahawks have finally gotten a sense of how good their running back room can be against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Holani returns to the Seahawks 53-man roster at some point this season, it will be because of another injury to the Seattle’s running back room. It is possible the Seahawks could waive Holani in the future with an injury designation depending on their roster situation. The addition of Diggs and Hart, both of whom have been with the Seahawks since the offseason, presents a scenario where they may want to move forward without Holani.

The Seahawks Will Need To Address Running Back Again This Offseason

Similar to when the Seattle Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in consecutive years, the team may want to use a draft pick on another starting running back. Unless Charbonnet is willing to take less money to stay in Seattle, another team could want to give him an extended look at a bell-cow role like Walker’s departure to Kansas City. That means Seattle will have to make an addition to their room through the draft, assuming general manager John Schneider does not want to sign a running back in free agency. This season, the depth at that position has been a concern for the team.