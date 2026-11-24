After months of chatter about how Brandon Aiyuk could reach the open market, it happened Monday. The Seattle Seahawks rival wideout received his release from the San Francisco 49ers ahead of Week 12.

San Francisco parted ways with Aiyuk as his roster exemption was set to expire.

Aiyuk is now on waivers. NFL clubs have until 1 pm PT Tuesday to claim him. At that point, Aiyuk will become an unrestricted free agent.

There’s a growing narrative online the Seahawks should consider Aiyuk a target.

Multiple pundits from various outlets urged Seattle to kick the tires on Aiyuk to address their wide receiver depth. Those pundits included Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

On Monday, Knox named the Seahawks one of the top six potential landing spots for Aiyuk.

“Despite Seattle’s flip-flopping between quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drew Lock because of injuries, [Jaxon] Smith-Njigba leads the league with a whopping 1,207 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s on pace to set a new single-season receiving record and has accounted for over half of the Seahawks’ receiving yards this year,” wrote Knox.

“Unfortunately, the Seahawks lack reliable depth behind Smith-Njigba. Cooper Kupp is the team’s No. 2 receiver with just 272 yards. It’s worth seeing if Ayiuk can boost the overall group, as he’d be a natural fit for the offense.

“Coordinator Brian Fleury spent seven seasons on San Francisco’s staff before joining Seattle in 2025.”

Aiyuk last appeared in an NFL regular season game during the 2024 campaign. The wideout suffered a torn ACL and MCL in October 2024, which ultimately led to his 49ers divorce.

Pundits Urging Seahawks to Pursue WR Brandon Aiyuk

Knox was one of a few notable NFL writers who linked the Seahawks to Aiyuk after his release Monday.

For the Win’s Christian D’Andrea included the Seahawks at the top of his list of potential Aiyuk suitors.

“Seattle badly lacks receiving depth behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Restoring Aiyuk’s luster wouldn’t just boost the passing offense, but also serve as a shot across a division rival’s bow,” wrote D’Andrea. “Cooper Kupp extended his NFL career with a trip north across the NFC West.

“The Seahawks, in need of targets for Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, could take a measured risk and see if lightning strikes twice.”

NBC Bay Area’s Sanjesh Singh named five possible suitors for Aiyuk, with the Seahawks one of them.

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba does the heavy lifting in the passing game, having already accumulated over 1,200 receiving yards,” Singh wrote. “But that isn’t sustainable, with the next highest receiver being Cooper Kupp. He hasn’t eclipsed 300 receiving yards.

“A healthy Aiyuk would round out a decent trio for Darnold.”

During his most recent full season, Aiyuk had 75 catches, 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Behind that stat line, he made second-team All-Pro in 2023.

Why Seattle Could Pursue Aiyuk

Two years ago, there would be little reason to doubt the Seahawks, or any team, would not pursue Aiyuk. Whether Seattle targets him before the 2026 NFL season, though, depends on several factors.

Aiyuk experienced an ugly final two years with the 49ers. The receiver failed to show up for rehab sessions during his 2025 recovery, which created a rift between the receiver and organization. Aiyuk made it worse with consistent social media posts, ranting about the 49ers organization.

One of his social media posts led to legal trouble. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant on Aiyuk for speeding. The receiver showed himself in a video driving past Levi’s Stadium going more than 100 MPH.

The Seahawks would have to overlook all of that drama to sign Aiyuk. They would also have to not believe in the receiving depth they already have.

Pundits have lost faith in Seattle’s receiving depth. That makes sense since Cooper Kupp is second on the team with 272 receiving yards.

But it’s not clear the Seahawks would prefer Aiyuk over continuing to try to get Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton and tight end A.J. Barner more involved in the offense.

Ironically, Seattle faces Aiyuk’s former team in its next game. The Seahawks will visit the 49ers in a crucial NFC West matchup on Sunday, November 29 at 1:25 pm PT.