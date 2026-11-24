The Seattle Seahawks plan to start Sam Darnold against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, although they’re still waiting to see how his return to the practice field goes.

Darnold returned to the practice field Monday for the first time in three weeks. ESPN’s Brady Henderson shared video of Darnold at Seattle’s first workout after the bye. The Seahawks will issue their first official injury report Wednesday.

“The plan is for Sam to start. Nothing official yet, we’ll see how Wednesday goes, but that’s the plan,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said after practice.

Seahawks Made It Clear Sam Darnold Is Starter When Healthy

Macdonald had already said Darnold would get his job back when healthy. Before the bye, he said he wanted Darnold to get a full week of practice to prepare for San Francisco.

“For where we’re at and where Sam is at coming back, we’re going to want him to practice a significant amount of time for him to play,” Macdonald said after beating the Raiders. “To be clear on what I’m saying, after the bye it’ll be clear on where we’re at and if he’ll be able to get enough practice to play.”

Macdonald brought up the Kansas City game when asked why he was sticking with the quarterback who helped Seattle win the Super Bowl in February. In his last start before the injuries in Chicago, Darnold completed 20 of 28 passes for 257 yards in a 20-3 win over the previously unbeaten Chiefs.

A week later, Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon caught Darnold on a blitz on Seattle’s second offensive snap. Darnold played nearly the entire game with a cracked rib before hurting his quad late. He had already missed a start earlier in the season after injuring his glute on the opening drive of Week 1.

Drew Lock has played well in relief of Darnold but Macdonald made it clear that Darnold is the No. 1 when healthy.

“Drew has been fantastic, he has been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald told Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard and Mike Salk on Nov. 16. “I think we have three really good quarterbacks, and Sam’s our starter.”

Drew Lock’s Play Sparked a Quarterback Debate in Seattle

Lock has gone 3-0 in his starts and led Seattle to a fourth win in relief of Darnold in the opener. He’s thrown seven touchdown passes without an interception and has completed 73.1% of his throws. Darnold entered the bye at 60.2% with 10 touchdowns and nine picks.

The debate picked up during Seattle’s 21-13 win over the Raiders. Lock escaped a sack on third-and-15 to find Cooper Kupp for a 34-yard touchdown. Then he hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 71-yard score. He finished 14 of 17 for 240 yards with a nearly perfect QB rating despite losing two fumbles.

But competition has to be considered. Two of Lock’s starts came against Arizona and the third came against Las Vegas. Darnold had drawn Denver and San Francisco, two defenses that are considerably tougher tests.

For the 6-4 Seahawks, Wednesday’s injury report will offer the next indication of whether Darnold can take the first snap Sunday against the 9-1 49ers.