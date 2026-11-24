The Seattle Seahawks have reached into Buffalo’s practice squad for help at offensive tackle.

Seattle signed Chase Lundt from the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, Nov. 24, adding a former sixth-round draft pick to its 53-man roster. Buffalo lists the second-year lineman at 6-foot-7 and 304 pounds.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the signing, which Seattle confirmed.

“The Seahawks are signing OT Chase Lundt off the Bills practice squad, per source,” Pelissero wrote.

Lundt arrives one day after the Seahawks promoted Bobby Hart to the active roster. Seattle has now added two tackles in two days while injuries complicate the picture at both starting spots.

Seahawks Add Chase Lundt as Tackle Injuries Test Depth

Seattle’s need for additional options starts with Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas.

Cross has missed three consecutive games with an ankle injury. Lucas sustained an ankle sprain in Seattle’s Week 10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, forcing the Seahawks to adjust at right tackle.

Hart handled that assignment. Seahawks.com’s John Boyle reported that Hart played 77% of Seattle’s offensive snaps against Las Vegas after replacing Lucas. He had received practice-squad elevations for three consecutive games before Monday’s promotion.

That sequence helps explain the need for an extra tackle. Seattle has had its reserves play worthwhile snaps, and Lundt gives coaches another piece to develop behind the veterans.

His NFL workload remains small. According to Pro Football Talk, Lundt has appeared in two games, playing three offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.

Seattle will have to evaluate how rapidly he can learn its offense and maneuver a bigger assignment.

Lundt Brings 49 College Starts and a Christian Haynes Connection

Buffalo selected Lundt with the No. 206 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

He entered the league after a lengthy run at Connecticut. UConn credited Lundt with 49 career starts and only one missed game during his Huskies career.

Most of that preparation came at right tackle, where Lundt was a four-year starter for the Huskies. That background makes his ability relevant as Seattle sorts through its choices following Lucas’ injury.

His final season brought All-New England recognition and HERO Sports Group of Five All-American honors. Lundt also participated in the NFL scouting combine and received an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

UConn finished that season 9-4, capped by a Fenway Bowl victory over North Carolina. Its offense produced 2,590 rushing yards, the second-highest total in program history.

Lundt also played alongside Christian Haynes, whom Seattle drafted in the third round in 2024.

All in all, his college durability and starting experience could bode well for Seattle.