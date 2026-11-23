The Seattle Seahawks will return to action in Week 12 after enjoying their bye week, and when they get back on the field, they will be aiming to string together a handful of wins in an effort to aid their upcoming playoff push. The Seahawks may have a 6-4 record, but if the season ended today, they wouldn’t qualify for the postseason, so they clearly have some work to do.

Seattle knows that it is going to need all 53 players on its roster to contribute moving forward, which led to some reshuffling of its depth chart on Monday. As a result, the team announced an important roster move involving former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has spent the majority of the season on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seahawks Sign Trevon Diggs to Active Roster

Diggs has had an interesting NFL career to this point. A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Diggs blossomed early in his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He quickly earned a starting job as a rookie before putting together a standout sophomore season that saw him lead the league with 11 interceptions, which helped him earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro First Team honors.

Diggs was a Pro Bowler again in 2022, but he missed the majority of the 2023 campaign with a torn ACL. While he returned in 2024, Diggs didn’t appear to be the same player he once was, and after a rocky 2025 campaign, he ended up getting released by Dallas late in the season. The Green Bay Packers quickly scooped him up, but they didn’t opt to hang onto him for this year.

The Seahawks opted to take a flier on Diggs and stash him on their practice squad, although he has been elevated to the active roster for five games this year. Diggs has just one tackle to his name this year, but he could be getting more snaps in the near future, as the team signed him to the active roster on Monday.

“The Seahawks signed cornerback Trevon Diggs to the 53-man roster on Monday,” John Boyle of the team’s official website wrote. “Diggs has been elevated from the practice squad multiple times this season, including Seattle’s Week 10 win over the Raiders.”

Seahawks Shore Up Depth With Trevon Diggs Move

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 25: Trevon Diggs #16 of the Seattle Seahawks swings his hair before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Diggs has continually filled in as an extra layer of depth for the Seahawks at cornerback this season, but the team can only elevate him from the practice squad three times before either signing him to the active roster or releasing him. Seattle has already released Diggs from the practice squad and re-signed him (which resets his practice squad elevation count) once this year, but this time around, it simply decided to sign him to the roster.

For the most part, the Seahawks are fairly healthy at the cornerback spot, so unless injuries begin to pile up here, Diggs will probably continue to play a fairly limited amount of snaps moving forward. However, he’s a good depth option to have, as he has a wealth of starting experience in this league. Seattle will quickly be welcomed back to action in Week 12 with a massive divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.