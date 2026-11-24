Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch is getting another shot at football immortality.

After falling short in each of his first two years of eligibility, the former Seattle Seahawks running back remains in contention for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday, November 24, that Lynch is among 52 former NFL players who have advanced in the voting process for the Class of 2027.

Lynch is one of seven running backs still under consideration, joining former Seahawks running backs Shaun Alexander and Ricky Watters, as well as Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson and Fred Taylor.

For Lynch, the next round of voting represents a hurdle he has yet to clear.

The five-time Pro Bowler, who helped deliver Seattle its first Super Bowl championship, was left off the list of semifinalists for the Class of 2026. He also failed to reach the semifinalist stage in his first year of eligibility.

Marshawn Lynch Faces Stiff Competition for NFL Hall of Fame

Perhaps the biggest obstacle to Lynch’s eventual enshrinement is the competition at his own position.

Peterson, who is eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time, is a former NFL MVP with more than 14,000 career rushing yards. Gore finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards, while Alexander won the league’s MVP award in Seattle in 2005.

Lynch’s case is a little different.

The former Seahawks star finished his NFL career with 10,413 rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns across 149 regular-season games with Seattle, the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders.

He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2012, led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons in 2013 and 2014 and was selected to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

But it’s what Lynch accomplished in the postseason that separates him from several of his contemporaries.

According to the Seahawks’ official website, Lynch amassed 970 rushing yards and a franchise-record 12 touchdowns in 13 playoff games.

His iconic 67-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints in January 2011 remains one of the defining plays in franchise history. The “Beast Quake” came just months after Seattle acquired Lynch in a trade with Buffalo.

That trade helped transform the Seahawks into one of the NFL’s most physically imposing teams, culminating in consecutive Super Bowl appearances under former head coach Pete Carroll.

When Will Marshawn Lynch Find Out if He Made the Hall of Fame?

Lynch should have a better idea of his chances of heading to Canton, Ohio, in the coming weeks.

The Hall of Fame is expected to announce its next round of voting results in approximately two weeks, reducing the current field of 52 players to 25.

Under revised selection bylaws, the field will eventually be narrowed to 13 players for consideration ahead of Super Bowl LXI. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft will also be considered in their respective categories.

The Class of 2027 will be unveiled at NFL Honors in Los Angeles in February, with the enshrinement ceremony scheduled for August.

Lynch, who last appeared in an NFL game during Seattle’s playoff run following the 2019 regular season, is now in his third year of Hall of Fame eligibility.

Getting through the next round of voting would take Beast Mode further in the selection process than he’s ever been.