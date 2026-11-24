The Seattle Seahawks have a reminder of one of Sam Darnold’s strengths as their starting quarterback works toward a return against the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold ranks eighth in passer rating against the blitz this season at 110.6, according to a Pro Football Network post citing TruMedia. That puts him ahead of Jordan Love (107.3) and Matthew Stafford (103.2) in the posted top 10.

The ranking is a positive piece of Darnold’s bumpy season as Seattle prepares for its Week 12 contest against the 49ers. It also comes as the Seahawks evaluate whether he can return after missing their past two games with rib and quadriceps injuries.

Sam Darnold Lands Among NFL’s Best Against the Blitz

Darnold sits just behind Dak Prescott, whose 112.7 rating ranks seventh, and Drake Maye, who places sixth at 112.9.

Brock Purdy leads PFN’s list at 140.9. Darnold’s next potential opponent thus features the quarterback atop the same statistical breakdown.

The numbers spotlight Darnold’s passing production when opponents send extra rushers. Those calls can leave fewer defenders in coverage, manufacturing opportunities for a quarterback who identifies the opening and gets the ball out.

The graphic doesn’t provide attempt totals or a qualifying minimum. It also measures performance against blitzes, which differs from performance under pressure. Defenses can generate pressure without blitzing, and extra rushers don’t always reach the quarterback.

Darnold has shown this ability before.

In a Seahawks.com breakdown published Dec. 8, 2025, John Boyle cited NFL Next Gen Stats showing Darnold completed six of eight passes for 75 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against Atlanta’s man blitz

Obviously, that was a single game from last season. And the current ranking provides a separate measure of his effectiveness against extra rushers in 2026.

Seahawks Get Encouraging Update on Sam Darnold’s Return

Darnold took a step toward returning during Seattle’s Nov. 23 practice, though head coach Mike Macdonald stopped short of clearing him to play.

According to Boyle’s practice report, Darnold handled extensive work in a session focused on alignment, communication and technique. Seattle didn’t practice at full speed.

“He looked great, everything’s positive today, he took a ton of reps,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald wanted to see Darnold get through Wednesday’s practice before making a declaration about his availability. His status against San Francisco isn’t final despite Monday’s encouraging work.

The coach has already made his quarterback preference known. In comments reported Nov. 16, Macdonald praised Drew Lock while affirming that Darnold would be the starter when healthy.

“Drew has been fantastic, he has been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald said.

Macdonald also pointed to Darnold’s performance against Kansas City as an example of the offense at its best this season. His take gives Seattle a wider reason for sticking with Darnold than any one statistical category.

The blitz ranking adds some context to that confidence. But Darnold still must turn a promising split into more consistent overall play.