The Seattle Seahawks are only three games into Zach Charbonnet’s return from a serious knee injury, but head coach Mike Macdonald has already seen enough to make a remarkable assessment of the running back.

Speaking to reporters Monday, November 23, following Seattle’s bye week, Macdonald suggested that Charbonnet, who tore his ACL during the playoffs in January, might actually be playing the best football of his NFL career.

That is no small statement considering Charbonnet’s lengthy rehabilitation and the fact that he only made his 2026 season debut earlier this month.

“I’d say he’s probably playing some of his best football, if it’s not his best football, of his career,” Macdonald said. “Which is again a tribute to him.”

The Seahawks coach went even further.

“He looked great,” Macdonald continued. “I mean, you could argue he looks the best he’s looked since we’ve been able to be here the last three years. So, which is saying something.”

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Zach Charbonnet Making Remarkable Progress After ACL Injury

Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during Seattle’s divisional-round victory over the San Francisco 49ers on January 17, putting his availability for the beginning of the 2026 season in serious doubt.

He began the season on the physically unable to perform list and spent the first several weeks working toward a return.

Seattle eventually activated Charbonnet in October, although he did not make his season debut until the November 2 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

His production has increased considerably since then.

Charbonnet managed 23 rushing yards on six carries against Chicago before breaking out for 77 yards on 16 attempts in Seattle’s November 8 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

He followed that performance with 94 rushing yards on 20 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 15.

Through three appearances, Charbonnet has accumulated 194 rushing yards on 42 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt.

More importantly, his workload has steadily increased without an obvious decline in efficiency.

The 25-year-old is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he established career highs with 730 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

That makes Macdonald’s latest assessment particularly significant. Charbonnet was already coming off his most productive NFL season before suffering the knee injury.

Now, his head coach believes he might be playing even better.

Seahawks Running Game Finding Its Rhythm With Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet’s return has also coincided with a noticeable improvement in Seattle’s rushing production.

The Seahawks rushed for 81 yards against Chicago, 120 against Arizona and 150 against Las Vegas as Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price began sharing the backfield.

After the Raiders victory, Macdonald acknowledged the improvements but made clear that Seattle still had work to do.

“We were hoping to take another step in the run game today [and] I thought we did,” Macdonald said, according to the <a href=”https://www.seahawks.com/news/seahawks-run-game-took-another-step-in-week-10-win-over-raiders“>Seahawks’ official website</a>.

Price has also benefited from working alongside the veteran.

“Watching Charbs go out there and make guys miss, break tackles and stuff like that, it makes you want to go out there and do the same,” Price said following the Raiders game.

The emergence of Seattle’s running back tandem comes at an important time.

The Seahawks return from their bye week to face the 49ers on November 29, giving Charbonnet another opportunity to build on his impressive comeback.

And with the former second-round pick approaching free agency after the 2026 season, his continued production could carry significance beyond Seattle’s remaining games.

The Seahawks have already seen Charbonnet deliver his most productive season. Macdonald’s latest comments suggest the organization believes there is more to his game than what he showed before the injury.