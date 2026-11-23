The Seattle Seahawks are facing questions about their quarterback situation after Drew Lock delivered strong performances in his last two appearances while filling in for the injured Sam Darnold.

Lock’s recent play has caught the attention of national media, prompting debate over whether Seattle should consider making him the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

According to StatMuse, Lock has posted a 123.8 passer rating, thrown for 415 yards, and recorded three touchdowns over his past two games. Meanwhile, Darnold has a passer rating of 79.5 with 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in seven games, per StatMuse.

As a result, there are conversations in the national and local media about whether the Seahawks should make a change at QB. Seahawks reporter Brian Nemhauser shared his thoughts on whether he could see the team making a QB switch to Lock.

“This is a situation where I don’t know if Mike Macdonald will really come off of Sam Darnold,” Nemhauser said during a Nov. 23 appearance on Seattle Sports. “I think it would take another disastrous kind of game for him to do that.

“But man, I don’t think you could have had a scenario that is worse for Sam Darnold so far this season than what’s played out and I’m actually a little bit interested in what you guys think the answer is for John Schneider.”

Seahawks Reporter Explains Why Sam Darnold Is Best Option

Moreover, Nemhauser explained in further detail why sticking with Darnold is the most logical approach and how much is at stake for Seattle depending on how its quarterback situation unfolds.

“I think it’s a logical thing for them to do because I don’t think you can turn back from sitting Sam Darnold,” Nemhauser noted. “I thought there was some chance that maybe he would leave open the possibility of, let’s see how he does health-wise. If he’s healthy, he’s our starter, and then still give themselves some wiggle room to potentially start Drew Lock.

“But if you kind of step back and look at the big picture, the best possible outcome for the Seahawks is that Sam Darnold starts and Sam Darnold plays well. That’s the best possible outcome.

“The fact of the matter is, if Drew Lock were to start and he were to play well, that obviously would be good, but it does complicate things for the team, for the organization, and what their plans are. If Sam Darnold starts and he plays poorly, this is going to be a really challenging close to the season.”

Jon Gruden on Sam Darnold Situation in Seattle

Meanwhile, one person who isn’t buying that the Seahawks should make a change at QB is former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.

“I tell you what, I don’t like being all over Sam Darnold,” Gruden said in a Nov. 19 video from his X account. “The guy’s playing hurt. He gets hurt in the first part of the season [and] plays against tough opponents. He just won you a Super Bowl. But let’s hold on here.

“I mean, the pass [Lock] threw to Cooper Kupp was luckier than a dog with 16 bones in his bucket. Who are we s—-ing? And then the throw to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, you think that’s a play that you’re going to rely on making every week? Good God.”