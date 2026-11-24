The Seattle Seahawks are heading into their rematch with the San Francisco 49ers with a new ruling on a hit from the teams’ first meeting.

The NFL has rescinded the $6,998 fine assessed to 49ers safety Malik Mustapha for his hit on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 24.

Mustapha won his appeal, with former NFL receiver Jordy Nelson serving as the hearing officer.

NFL Reverses Fine for Malik Mustapha’s Hit on Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The decision arrives five days before the NFC West rivals meet again.

“Upon appeal, the NFL rescinded the $6,998 fine it assessed to 49ers S Malik Mustapha for this hit earlier in the season on Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Schefter wrote. “Jordy Nelson was the hearing officer.”

The league initially fined Mustapha for unnecessary roughness, identifying the infraction as a hit on a defenseless player.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, the collision occurred with 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. Seattle had the ball at midfield and trailed 32-29.

Mustapha hit Smith-Njigba on an incomplete pass. Officials didn’t throw a flag.

Smith-Njigba got up slowly and briefly left the game. He returned one play later, then dropped a pass near the San Francisco 25-yard line. Seattle failed to convert on fourth down on the following snap, sealing the loss.

That sequence explains why the hit remains relevant to Seattle’s side of the rivalry. It occurred with the Seahawks within reach of scoring range and left their receiver off the field for a play.

Jordy Nelson Handled Appeal Ahead of Seahawks–49ers Rematch

Nelson’s involvement follows the NFL’s established appeals process.

According to NFL Football Operations, the league and NFL Players Association jointly appoint and pay the hearing officers who review player appeals.

Cases receive random assignments. The hearing officer reviews the play, considers the league’s case and hears the player’s defense. The resulting decision is final and binding.

When an officer rescinds a fine, the NFL doesn’t deduct that money from the player’s check. Mustapha’s successful appeal, therefore, removes the $6,998 assessment.

Schefter’s report didn’t provide Nelson’s detailed reasoning for overturning the fine. It identified the outcome and the hearing officer without explaining which part of the original assessment failed on appeal.

Seattle will visit San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Levi’s Stadium.

The Seahawks’ official schedule lists kickoff for 1:25 p.m. Pacific time.