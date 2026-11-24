The Seattle Seahawks have secured an experienced option for an offensive line that has spent recent weeks working around injuries.

Seattle signed veteran tackle Bobby Hart to its 53-man roster Monday. His promotion follows an relief appearances at right tackle and keeps a recognized replacement available as the Seahawks will clash vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Hart had received practice-squad elevations for three consecutive games. His workload grew during Seattle’s Nov. 15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, when Abraham Lucas left with an ankle injury.

With Charles Cross also working back from an ankle injury, Seattle has needed its reserve tackles to handle legitimate duties. Hart’s signing preserves an option while the team evaluates its starters.

Bobby Hart Steps In as Seahawks Lose Another Starting Tackle

Seattle went into the Raiders game without Cross and left guard Quenton Nelson, who was sidelined with a knee injury.

Lucas’ exit added another problem. Hart replaced him and played 77% of Seattle’s offensive snaps, according to the team’s roster announcement.

“Awesome job by him coming in and playing at a high level for us,” coach Mike Macdonald said afterward, according to Seattle Sports.

Macdonald also praised Hart’s preparation during the season. The veteran had spent time helping teammates prepare before getting his own opportunity to contribute.

Josh Jones had been filling in for Cross at left tackle. Inside, Nelson’s absence prompted Seattle to move Grey Zabel back to left guard and return Anthony Bradford to the starting lineup at right guard, according to Seahawks.com.

Those changes have forced Seattle to adjust across the line. Keeping Hart on the active roster gives the coaching staff continuity at a position where another injury could quickly change the lineup.

The Seahawks still ran for 150 yards against Las Vegas, including 94 from Zach Charbonnet. Macdonald credited improved combinations and finishing blocks while identifying room for further progress.

Seahawks Retain Veteran Experience While Injury Decisions Loom

Hart, 32, brings a lengthy starting career. Seattle’s biography lists 75 career starts, including eight with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

He also started every game for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and 2019. The New York Giants drafted the Florida State product in the seventh round in 2015.

His recent grades display areas for improvement. Pro Football Focus lists a 43.5 overall grade across 47 offensive snaps this season. That includes 19 pass-blocking snaps and 28 run-blocking snaps, a sample too small to qualify for a positional ranking.

Hart’s role against San Francisco will depend on the health of Seattle’s other tackles and how the coaches arrange the line. His signing gives them a player with recent experience in the offense.

Seattle’s next injury report will spell how much work Hart might have.

Macdonald deferred firm updates Monday, telling reporters that the team would provide more clarity Wednesday.

“So I’d say we haven’t ruled anybody out yet, nor anybody in,” Macdonald said.