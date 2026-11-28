Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde interviewed for head coach openings after the 2025 NFL regular season. Even with several weeks remaining in the 2026 campaign, Durde is again getting some attention as a head coaching candidate.

On Friday, CBS Sports’s Jared Dubin pegged him a potential candidate for possibly the biggest opening of this upcoming offseason — the Dallas Cowboys.

Dubin linked Durde to the Cowboys because of his prior experience coaching in Dallas.

“Durde was the Cowboys’ defensive line coach under Dan Quinn before leaving to be the defensive coordinator under Mike Macdonald in Seattle,” Dubin wrote. “He doesn’t call the defensive plays for the Seahawks, but he’s been part of building one of the NFL’s best defenses.”

Dubin explored possible Cowboys head coaching candidates Friday under the assumption Dallas will fire Brian Schottenheimer after the 2026 season.

Schottenheimer has led the Cowboys to a 5-7 mark this season.

As Dubin noted, Durde doesn’t call the defense in Seattle. That could hurt his candidacy for head coach openings in January.

But last year, Durde interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. After another elite season for the Seahawks defense, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if Durde gets more interview opportunities.

Seattle’s defense is ranked in the top 5 in both total defense and yards allowed. Entering Week 12, the unit leads the league with the fewest yards yielded and are fourth in points allowed.

Durde is in his third season as Seahawks defensive coordinator. In all three campaigns, Seattle’s defense has been ranked in the top half of the league in yards and points allowed.

Last season, the Seahawks yielded the fewest points and finished sixth in yards allowed.

Prior to Seattle, Durde served as Cowboys defensive line coach for three years.