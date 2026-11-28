The Seattle Seahawks are heading to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 on Nov. 29 at Levi’s Stadium. Moreover, it’s a must-win game for the Seahawks if they want to win the NFC West and fight for the Wild Card spots.

Seattle will also have some reinforcements, as Sam Darnold and Leonard Williams are back. The Seahawks are likely hoping that having these two impactful players can be enough to extend their win streak to three games.

Williams also shared a message as the team prepares for this final stretch of the season and pushes to secure a playoff berth either through the division or a Wild Card spot.

“We feel ready to go, ready to finish the season strong,” Williams said in a Nov. 27 video from the “Big Dubs” podcast. “We still have everything right in front of us. All of our goals and dreams of everything we want to accomplish this year are still right there in front of us and we got the Niners this week. So, big week this week. We’re ready to take on a big rivalry this week with the Niners.”

Seahawks’ Bye Week Came at an Ideal Time In the Season

Furthermore, Williams believes that the bye week came at an excellent time for the Seahawks, and now the team is ready for this final push for the playoffs.

“All the athletes out there, the season gets long sometimes,” Williams added. “I know it’s only 17 games, which is a lot shorter than most other sports, but it’s a grind being in pads all week. It’s a grind mentally as well.

“So having that bye week right in the middle of the season just hits perfect every time. I definitely feel rejuvenated. We were back on [Nov. 23]. My whole team feels the same way.”

Seattle Gets Advice on How to Contain 49ers’ Mike Evans

For the game against the Niners, the Seahawks defense will need to limit the impact of 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans. In their previous meeting on Oct. 11, the veteran wideout recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 113 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Ahead of the game on Nov. 29, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah outlined what the Seahawks need to ensure that Evans doesn’t replicate his performance from the previous meeting.

“I think you gotta try and find a way to win on first down to then be able to dedicate more resources to help,” Jeremiah told Brock and Salk on Nov. 24. “So, if you can win on first down and put them in longer-yardage situations and then dedicate more bodies over there, shade over him, play under him, under and over the top – whatever you got to do.

“But I would feel much better about losing to someone else. If Keenan Allen has 130 yards in that game and you lose, you tip your cap and move on. But you can’t allow that thing to happen again.”

Evans returned from Achilles tendinitis in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings and made an impact in the win in Mexico City, recording six receptions on seven targets for 109 receiving yards and one touchdown.

As a result, Evans is coming into this matchup against Seattle without having skipped a beat. However, the 49ers will be without Brock Purdy, whose ankle injury will cause him to miss the game, and San Francisco will turn to Mac Jones.