The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for one of their most important games of the season, as they will be facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Fresh off their bye week, the Seahawks appear set to get several players back from injury, with perhaps the most important of the bunch being Sam Darnold.

There have been some interesting discussions surrounding Darnold’s job status amid Drew Lock‘s strong play in his absence, but Seattle has remained adamant that he will be its starter once he is fully healthy. All week long, Darnold has appeared to be on track to play, with the team sharing an important update on his injury status on Friday.

Seahawks Remove Sam Darnold From Week 12 Injury Report

The 2026 campaign has been an odd one for Darnold. He seemingly managed to silence his critics by leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship last season, but he hasn’t exactly played that well this year. Injuries certainly haven’t helped, but Darnold hasn’t looked like the composed leader that led Seattle to the Lombardi Trophy in 2025.

Through seven games, Darnold has been mediocre at best, completing 127 of his 211 pass attempts for 1.478 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Even when considering how he was forced out of the team’s Week 1 win over the New England Patriots after their first offensive drive, that sort of production isn’t what folks were expecting from Darnold given everything that he accomplished last year.

It’s gotten to the point where Lock has seriously been floated as a replacement for Darnold moving forward. However, the Seahawks are sticking by Darnold, as he has been working his way back from a quad injury. For much of the week, Darnold has been trending towards starting for Seattle, and after he was removed from the team’s injury report on Friday, it was confirmed that he will be back under center for the first time since the team’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is off the injury report and set to start Sunday vs. San Francisco,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Sam Darnold Set for Prove It Start vs. 49ers

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 02: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on November 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

It’s pretty crazy to suggest that a quarterback who just led his team to a Super Bowl championship has to prove he is still deserving of being his team’s starting quarterback, but that is where we are at with Darnold. Lock has been stellar while filling in for him, and while he admittedly has done his damage against inferior opponents, it may be worth giving him a longer look if Darnold continues to struggle.

Going up against a 49ers team that may have to start Mac Jones on Sunday will provide Darnold with a perfect opportunity to prove that he is the right guy to lead this team forward. Kickoff for this huge divisional matchup is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, and while Seattle as a whole is fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive, Darnold could very well be fighting to hang onto his starting job.