The Seattle Seahawks are preparing to hand the offense back to Sam Darnold, and owner Vinod Khosla is cheering them on.

“Go hawks!” Khosla wrote on X on Nov. 25, sharing a report from The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta about coach Mike Macdonald’s quarterback plans.

Condotta reported that Macdonald reiterated the plan for Darnold to start Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers, provided Wednesday’s practice went well. That condition remained part of the update Khosla shared as Seattle readied itself for its divisional matchup.

Vinod Khosla’s Seahawks Ownership Has Brought a Public Voice

Khosla is less than three months into his family’s ownership tenure. The Seahawks announced the completed sale on Sept. 3, ending the Allen family’s run with the franchise.

Vinod serves as team chair, his wife, Neeru, is the controlling owner, and their son, Neal, serves as vice chair. They inherited the reigning Super Bowl champions and a football operation led by general manager John Schneider and Macdonald.

At the family’s September introduction, Khosla described an approach built around discussion while leaving football decisions to management.

“I don’t think our approach is going to be telling them what to do,” Khosla said, per Seahawks.com.

His early tenure has also included a willingness to speak publicly. As NFL.com reported in September, Khosla defended his longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fandom on social media after the sale received league approval. At his introduction, he said he would continue engaging online.

“But I will continue to engage and continue to speak out on important issues. I have a very direct style,” he said, via NFL.com.

The upcoming opponent represents a previous connection, as the Khosla family previously held a minority stake in the 49ers. Vinod is now publicly rooting for Seattle ahead of a trip to face that franchise.

Sam Darnold Remains Seattle’s Choice Despite Drew Lock’s Play

The quarterback discussion has followed Drew Lock’s work in relief of Darnold, who missed Seattle’s previous two games with quadriceps and rib injuries.

Macdonald has praised Lock while making clear that a healthy Darnold is his starter. On Nov. 16, the coach spoke on that distinction during his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

“Drew has been fantastic, he has been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald said, via Seahawks.com.

Darnold helped Seattle win the Super Bowl earlier this year. Macdonald’s position has remained consistent as the quarterback works toward returning after the bye.

There has been progress on the field. Darnold participated in Monday’s practice, although that session emphasized communication and technique rather than full-speed work.

“He looked great, everything’s positive today, he took a ton of reps,” Macdonald said Monday.

Wednesday’s practice was the ensuing checkpoint. And Khosla’s message put forth an owner’s encouragement as Darnold makes his way back.