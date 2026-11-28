Mac Jones has watched the Seattle Seahawks frustrate his teammates from the sideline.

Now he gets the duty to take them on himself, and his assessment of Seattle goes isn’t the classic praise for an upcoming opponent.

The quarterback placed the Seahawks among the NFL’s best defenses of recent years while discussing Sunday’s NFC West rematch.

“Division game in the rain against the best defense probably in the last four years in the NFL,” Jones said Friday, according to a transcript provided by the 49ers’ communications staff.

Even though it’s Jones’ opinion, Seattle has numbers to support the respect. The Seahawks enter the game allowing the fewest total yards and passing yards in the league.

The San Francisco 49ers will turn to Jones after ruling out Brock Purdy with an ankle injury.

Mac Jones Commends Seahawks’ Defense and Mike Macdonald

Jones wants to keep the moment manageable.

In comments shared by 49ers & NFL News on X, he stressed eliminating distractions and handling each snap rather than getting swept up in the importance of the situation.

“It’s an amazing defense,” Jones said. “Going up against them is going to be a huge challenge.”

He also praised coach Mike Macdonald and Seattle’s scheme during his Friday news conference. Jones credited the roster assembled through the draft and free agency, while explaining that he wants to remove the emotion from the rivalry.

His approach reflects the position he occupies, as Jones would prefer to start every week, but he recognized that a backup can’t choose when an opportunity arrives.

Per the 49ers’ official practice report, Sunday will mark his first start of the season. He led San Francisco to five wins in eight starts in 2025, so Jones has handled legitimate periods in Kyle Shanahan’s offense in the past.

Seahawks Have Made Life Difficult for 49ers’ Offense

Seattle’s recent work against San Francisco helps explain Jones’ viewpoint.

As Seahawks.com’s John Boyle detailed in his matchup preview, the 49ers gained 173, 236 and 269 yards in their past three meetings with Seattle. Across their other 13 games in that span, they topped 340 yards every time.

The Seahawks won the first two of those meetings, including last season’s divisional playoff game.

San Francisco took this season’s first matchup 32-29, though turnovers shaped that result. The 49ers scored one defensive touchdown and added touchdown drives of 18 and 11 yards after takeaways.

That history puts responsibility on Seattle’s offense, too. Protecting possession would give Macdonald’s defense a better chance to control field position and force longer drives.

Seattle enters Sunday at 6-4, while San Francisco stands 9-1. A road victory would trim the division gap to two games; a loss would widen it to four.