Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald wanted to see Sam Darnold get through Wednesday’s practice before making any declarations about his starting quarterback.

Well, that’s one encouraging box checked.

Darnold was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks’ Wednesday injury report on November 25, a significant development ahead of Seattle’s Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold has missed Seattle’s past two games with quadriceps and rib injuries. With the Seahawks coming off their bye week, the quarterback appears to be closing in on his return to the starting lineup.

Wednesday’s practice designation is particularly encouraging given what Macdonald told reporters just hours before the Seahawks took the field.

Sam Darnold Takes Significant Step Toward Return From Injury

Macdonald had been deliberate in his handling of Darnold’s return, even as the quarterback progressed in his recovery during Seattle’s bye week.

The quarterback participated in Monday’s practice, but Wednesday represented his first opportunity to practice at full speed since suffering his injuries.

Asked Wednesday whether Darnold would start against the 49ers, Macdonald said, “That’s the plan, assuming practice goes well.”

The Seahawks wanted to see how Darnold responded to the increased workload before committing to his return.

Being listed as a full participant suggests Darnold was able to complete the workload Seattle had planned for him Wednesday. How his body responds in the subsequent hours figures to be another important consideration for the Seahawks.

There’s also an interesting distinction in Wednesday’s injury report: Darnold’s quadriceps injury is listed, but his rib injury is not.

Macdonald has maintained throughout Darnold’s absence that the veteran quarterback is Seattle’s starter when healthy. Now, there is increasingly tangible evidence that the Seahawks are getting their starting quarterback back.

Seahawks Have All 3 Quarterbacks on Injury Report Before 49ers Game

Darnold’s progress comes at an opportune time for Seattle.

All three Seahawks quarterbacks appeared on Wednesday’s injury report, with Drew Lock listed as a limited participant because of a right elbow injury. Jalen Milroe did not participate because of an illness.

Of Seattle’s three quarterbacks, Darnold was the only one to participate fully Wednesday.

The Seahawks will also have some challenges protecting whoever is under center Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Starting offensive linemen Abraham Lucas and Quenton Nelson have already been ruled out by Macdonald, while Charles Cross and Anthony Bradford were limited Wednesday.

Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was also limited with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have quarterback injury concerns of their own. Brock Purdy did not participate in Wednesday’s practice after suffering an ankle injury against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Seahawks will have further opportunities to evaluate Darnold before issuing their final injury report of the week.

But after Macdonald identified Wednesday’s practice as a pivotal point in Darnold’s recovery, the quarterback’s full participation is about as encouraging a designation as Seattle could have received.