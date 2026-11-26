The Seattle Seahawks could be getting their starting quarterback back while their next opponent waits on its own.

Brock Purdy missed practice for a second straight day Thursday because of a sprained ankle, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 26. The update adds more intrigue to Seattle’s upcoming road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Purdy hasn’t been ruled out. But consecutive absences have the Seahawks watching a situation that could change the quarterback they clash against on Sunday.

Seattle enters the matchup at 6-4, three games behind the 9-1 division leaders, according to Reuters’ preview of the injury situation. A victory would narrow that gap to two games, but a loss would stretch it to four with six games remaining.

49ers Could Turn to Backup Quarterback Against Seattle

Purdy injured his ankle during the second quarter of San Francisco’s 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. He finished the game, but coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Wednesday that missing the Seattle matchup was possible.

“When he can’t go today, it’s always a possibility,” Shanahan said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan.

Shanahan described the injury as day to day and said it was not a high ankle sprain. His assessment left room for a return, though Thursday’s absence means Purdy has yet to resume practice this week.

If he can’t play, Mac Jones would start. Chan noted that Jones started eight games for San Francisco last season, giving the 49ers an experienced option within their offense.

Purdy’s production alludes to why his availability is needed, as he completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Through 10 games, he has completed 71% of his passes for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, per Reuters

Seahawks Move Toward Getting Their Starting QB Back

Seattle’s own quarterback situation has moved in a more encouraging direction.

Sam Darnold practiced fully Wednesday as he worked toward returning from quadriceps and rib injuries that cost him two games, per the Seahawks’ official injury report.

Asked Wednesday whether Darnold would start against San Francisco, coach Mike Macdonald had a conditional answer.

“That’s the plan, assuming practice goes well,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website.

The Seahawks still have protection concerns. Macdonald said right tackle Abraham Lucas and left guard Quenton Nelson would miss the game. With Charles Cross expected back at left tackle, Josh Jones was set to shift to the right side.

Seattle also listed receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams, who missed the previous two games with a stinger, returned on a limited basis.

Both situations bear watching alongside the quarterbacks as Sunday approaches.