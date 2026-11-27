The Seattle Seahawks have stood behind Sam Darnold.

Now, the quarterback has a pointed challenge ahead of his expected return.

“This is a prove it game for Sam Darnold,” analyst Isaac Rochell said, according to a Nov. 27 post from NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football”.

The show noted the pressure on Darnold as he works back from injury. His next duty would come against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 29, with Seattle chasing its division rival and trying to rack up consecutive wins.

Darnold still has coach Mike Macdonald’s support. But the former USC quarterback will need to keep his turnovers in check to stay as QB1.

Drew Lock’s Success Puts Heat on Sam Darnold

Drew Lock has given that discussion substance.

Seattle is 4-0 in games Lock has handled this season, including three starts and a relief appearance. He has completed 73.1% of his passes for 837 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions, per NFL.com’s breakdown of the quarterback situation.

Lock completed 14 of 17 attempts for 240 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 15. He also lost two fumbles in that game.

Darnold’s numbers have been less convincing. Across seven appearances, he has completed 60.2% of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

That gap helps explain the scrutiny. Lock has kept Seattle winning while Darnold has recovered, giving the Seahawks a legitimate alternative at the position.

Macdonald has remained firm about the order of his depth chart, though.

“Drew has been fantastic, he has been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald said during his weekly radio appearance, as the Seahawks’ website reported Nov. 16.

Darnold helped Seattle win the Super Bowl earlier this year. Macdonald’s stance gives him the shot to regain his rhythm with the starting offense.

Last season, Darnold completed 67.7% of his passes for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. That production provides a much stronger benchmark than his up-and-down start to the current campaign.

Seahawks Get Encouraging Injury News Before 49ers Game

Darnold’s practice work has moved that return closer.

He participated fully Wednesday and Thursday after missing the previous two games with quadriceps and rib injuries, according to Seattle’s official injury report.

Asked Wednesday whether Darnold would start against San Francisco, Macdonald said, “That’s the plan, assuming practice goes well.”

Left tackle Charles Cross also advanced to full participation Thursday after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday. His progress is an upward-looking sign for an offense preparing for a tricky road skirmish.

Seattle enters the matchup at 6-4, three games behind the 9-1 49ers. San Francisco won the first meeting 32-29 in October, when Darnold threw two interceptions, as NFL.com noted in its examination of his season.

Protecting the ball is what Darnold must do to dampen calls for Lock to start.

And a well-done return would reward his coach’s patience, in addition to helping Seattle gain ground in the NFC West.