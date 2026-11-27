The Seattle Seahawks need a win to keep themselves in the playoff picture, and it won’t be an easy task as they travel to Levi’s Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 on Nov. 29.

In their previous meeting, the Seahawks couldn’t contain 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans. The veteran receiver recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 113 receiving yards and one touchdown.

To leave the Bay Area with a win, Seattle will have to contain Evans, who returned from Achilles tendinitis in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings and made an impact in the win in Mexico City, recording six receptions on seven targets for 109 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Containing him won’t be easy, but NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah outlined what the Seahawks need to do to limit Evans.

“I think you gotta try and find a way to win on first down to then be able to dedicate more resources to help,” Jeremiah told Brock and Salk on Nov. 24 (h/t Seattle Sports). “So, if you can win on first down and put them in longer-yardage situations and then dedicate more bodies over there, shade over him, play under him, under and over the top – whatever you got to do.

“But I would feel much better about losing to someone else. If Keenan Allen has 130 yards in that game and you lose, you tip your cap and move on. But you can’t allow that thing to happen again.”

49ers’ Mike Evans Presents a Rare Challenge for Defenses

Jeremiah also highlighted the challenge Evans presents to opposing defenses, noting that few receivers possess the same combination of talent and physical tools.

“There’s not many of him walking around,” Jeremiah added. “… That type of player, you just don’t see it very often. So, I think that’s a little bit of an advantage. Playing against him is almost like playing a military school in college football. Like, they’re good, but also there’s the fact you just don’t practice or see guys like this.”

Seahawks Urged to Stick to Defensive Identity

Meanwhile, Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus also weighed in on how the Seahawks can contain Evans, emphasizing the importance of disrupting his timing while sticking with their defensive personnel rather than making major changes to account for the veteran receiver.

“There are things you have to do to mess up his timing, but he’s a good receiver, man,” Bumpus said. “He’s gonna get open, he’s gonna catch his passes, but we can’t have him go off like he did last time.

“You’re not gonna move Emmanwori out there… I think you gotta ride with your guys. Josh Jobe was in good position, man. He was right there on most of those most of those passes thrown his way… (Evans) is a good receiver in this league who, if given opportunity, will make plays, but you don’t change who you are for Mike Evans.”

Furthermore, Bumpus doesn’t believe the Seahawks need to stray from their defensive principles to contain Evans, even after his big performance against the Seattle defense on Oct. 11.

“Every defense has its rules, and I’ve only seen one receiver literally be doubled with two guys and that’s Megatron (Former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson Jr.),” Bumpus added. “… I think you stick to your rules, but it’s about disrupting the timing. And how do you how do you jack that up? Play with the depth like I mentioned, and then just get after the quarterback.”