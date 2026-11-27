The Seattle Seahawks took a look at a punter whose first NFL season put him in the record books.

Seattle worked out Matthew Hayball, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Nov. 26. The former New Orleans Saints starter led the league in punts inside the 20-yard line as a rookie in 2024.

The evaluation comes ahead of Seattle’s Nov. 29 road game against the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson reported a workout, with no signing included in his update.

Hayball brings a full season of NFL experience and a college resume that includes All-America honors.

Hayball Set a Saints Record as a Rookie

Hayball entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after playing at Florida Atlantic and Vanderbilt. He won New Orleans’ punting job during the preseason and appeared in all 17 games.

According to Atlanta’s account of his NFL background, Hayball averaged 44 yards across 75 punts that season. He placed a league-leading 41 inside the 20 and finished with only three touchbacks.

New Orleans had already credited him with a franchise record in that category before the season ended. His final total meant more than half of his punts pinned opponents inside their own 20.

That placement gives Seattle a specific skill to assess. Raw distance tells part of a punter’s story; keeping an opponent backed up can also help a defense protect field position.

Hayball’s college production earned national recognition, too. Vanderbilt announced his second-team Associated Press All-America selection in December 2023. He led the SEC with a 47.6-yard average that season and was a Ray Guy Award finalist.

The Australian-born specialist later joined the Atlanta Falcons following a two-day minicamp tryout in June 2026. Atlanta designated him as its exempt international player, giving him a shot to compete for an NFL role.

His stay ended during the preseason. The Falcons’ official transaction log lists his release on Aug. 17.

Seahawks Have Dickson Under Contract Through 2029

Seattle’s established punter is Michael Dickson, who signed a four-year extension in June 2025. That agreement runs through the 2029 season.

The Seahawks traded up to select Dickson in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie, then built a long tenure with Seattle.

Through 10 games this season, Dickson has averaged 45.6 yards on 40 punts, with a net average of 43.6, according to his official team statistics. He has placed 16 inside the 20 and recorded two touchbacks.

His most recent outing was particularly strong. Dickson averaged 53.3 yards on three punts during Seattle’s 21-13 victory over the Raiders, with no return yardage allowed.

Those numbers provide context for Hayball’s visit. The workout gives Seattle a chance to evaluate an experienced available specialist, while Wilson’s report puts forth no indication that Dickson’s role has changed.

For Hayball, the opportunity is another chance to show an NFL team the placement that distinguished his rookie season.