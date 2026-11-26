Just as the Seattle Seahawks appear to be getting their starting quarterback back, an injury concern has emerged involving their most productive offensive player.

Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury on the Seahawks’ Wednesday, November 25 injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s a noteworthy designation for Smith-Njigba, who has not appeared on Seattle’s injury report with an injury in six weeks.

The last time he did? Coming off a game against the 49ers.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has routinely received rest days during the season, but Wednesday’s designation represents something different.

Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Previously Dealt With Ankle Injury

Smith-Njigba suffered an ankle injury during Seattle’s 32-29 loss to San Francisco on October 11.

The wide receiver received treatment on the sideline and had his ankle heavily taped but remained in the game, finishing with five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

With the Seahawks facing a short turnaround before their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos, Smith-Njigba was listed as limited on Seattle’s first two estimated practice reports.

He was upgraded to a full participant and cleared to play against Denver, where he caught 12 passes for 134 yards.

Smith-Njigba was subsequently removed from the injury report altogether the following week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

His appearances on Seattle’s injury reports leading up to games against the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders were all attributed to rest rather than injury.

It’s unclear whether Smith-Njigba’s latest ankle issue is related to the injury he suffered in October or represents an entirely new injury.

The timing is particularly curious given that Seattle is coming off its bye week and Smith-Njigba is coming off his most productive game of the season.

Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Playing Sunday Against the 49ers?

There is no indication yet that Smith-Njigba will miss Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

The Seahawks will have two more practice reports before issuing their final game-status designations Friday.

Seattle received some encouraging news Wednesday when quarterback Sam Darnold was listed as a full participant for his first full-speed practice since suffering quadriceps and rib injuries.

Getting Darnold back without a healthy Smith-Njigba, however, would present an entirely different challenge for Seattle’s offense.

Through 10 games, Smith-Njigba has amassed 79 receptions for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns. The fourth-year receiver recorded a season-high 171 receiving yards against the Raiders on November 15, including 144 yards in the third quarter alone — a Seahawks franchise record for a single quarter.

Smith-Njigba is averaging 120.7 receiving yards per game, putting him on pace for approximately 2,052 yards over a 17-game season.

That would eclipse Calvin Johnson’s single-season NFL record of 1,964 receiving yards.

At 6-4, the Seahawks are preparing to visit the 9-1 49ers with an opportunity to salvage a split in their regular-season series.

Seattle can ill afford to have either half of its prolific quarterback-receiver tandem sidelined for this one.