Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson needed two words to show his excitement about Caleb Williams on Thanksgiving.

“BIG TIME!!!” Wilson wrote on X on Nov. 26, tagging Williams and the Chicago Bears alongside a string of cold-face and snowflake emojis.

The endorsement landed on a day when Chicago delivered another dramatic finish. Williams found Rome Odunze for a 6-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining to beat the Detroit Lions 39-35, according to Reuters.

Seattle faced Williams earlier this month, and its former franchise quarterback had identified something of himself in Chicago’s young star.

Russell Wilson Previously Compared Caleb Williams to Himself

Wilson’s Thanksgiving reaction followed a more detailed assessment before the season began.

Speaking at CBS’ NFL media day in August, Wilson praised Williams’ movement and ability to create throws outside the pocket, CBS Sports reported.

“He kinda reminds me of me when I was young and all that,” Wilson said. “I think he’s got some crazy talent to him.”

The comparison centered on how Williams extends plays, spins away from pressure and throws accurately while moving. Those traits gave Seattle’s offense an added dimension during Wilson’s years with the franchise.

His perspective also comes from an early career spent handling the demands of a starting job. Wilson won Seattle’s quarterback competition as a third-round rookie in 2012, earned a Pro Bowl selection that season and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl the following year.

Williams went into the league with a different draft pedigree as the No. 1 pick in 2024, as Wilson’s viewpoint focused on the skills that allow a quarterback to keep an offense alive when a play breaks down.

Seahawks Battled Caleb Williams’ Growing Bears Offense

Seattle received its own look at Williams in a 34-17 home loss on Nov. 2.

Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown without an interception, via Chicago’s game recap. His passer rating was 101.0.

The Bears also answered a fourth-quarter challenge. After Seattle cut Chicago’s lead to 20-17, the visitors scored the final 14 points to put the game away.

The damage went past one throw or one possession. Chicago gained 363 yards and 22 first downs, both season highs for a Seattle opponent at that point, the Seahawks’ statistical review noted. The Bears scored touchdowns on all four red-zone trips.

Seattle’s offense, meanwhile, converted just one of 11 third downs. That left barely any room to recover against a Chicago team that controlled the ball for 35:09.

The Bears carried that momentum into Thanksgiving. Both Chicago and Detroit entered Thursday at 8-2, with first place in the NFC North at stake, according to the Bears’ game preview.

Williams helped Chicago claim that position. And Wilson made his approval clear.