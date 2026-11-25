The Seattle Seahawks will likely have to wait at least another week to get one of their most accomplished offensive linemen back.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Wednesday, November 25, that veteran offensive guard Quenton Nelson is not expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as he continues to recover from a knee procedure.

Macdonald did, however, offer some encouraging news regarding the $80 million offensive lineman’s recovery.

“He’s close, but probably not going to make the game,” Macdonald said.

Asked whether Nelson had suffered a setback in his recovery or whether his absence remained within the team’s projected timeline, Macdonald dismissed the notion of a setback.

“No setback. It’s just a process,” Macdonald said. “Not really sure where we fall in that whole — it’s always a spectrum, you know — but I’d say we’re hopeful for next week and go from there.”

That puts a potential Week 13 return on the table for Nelson, though Macdonald stopped short of committing to that timeline.

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Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Addresses Quenton Nelson’s Impact

Nelson’s absence has forced the Seahawks to navigate personnel changes along their offensive line, disrupting some of the continuity Seattle enjoyed during its Super Bowl-winning campaign last season.

Macdonald also discussed second-year offensive lineman Grey Zabel on Wednesday, acknowledging the difficulty of asking a young player to switch sides along the offensive line.

While Zabel has been willing to accommodate those changes, Macdonald noted the significance of having a veteran like Nelson around the young offensive lineman.

“I think he realized pretty quickly how much of an asset Quenton can be for our group and for him personally,” Macdonald said of Zabel. “I think he’s only going to get better.”

Nelson, the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, established himself as one of the league’s premier offensive guards during his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts, earning three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections to begin his career.

Beyond his individual production, getting Nelson back would allow Seattle to establish more consistency along its offensive front as the team enters the final stretch of the regular season.

Seattle Seahawks Dealing With Multiple Offensive Line Injuries

Nelson isn’t the only Seahawks offensive lineman expected to miss Sunday’s divisional matchup.

Macdonald also said right tackle Abraham Lucas will be out with an ankle injury, describing his recovery timeline as days to weeks. Macdonald indicated that Lucas would not be placed on injured reserve at this point.

Josh Jones will play right tackle in Lucas’ absence.

Meanwhile, Macdonald indicated that offensive guard Anthony Bradford would be limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The injuries come as Seattle prepares for the anticipated return of starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who was scheduled to practice at full speed Wednesday for the first time since his injury.

Seattle’s offensive line will have to navigate at least one more game without Nelson. But with no reported setback in his recovery, the Seahawks appear to be getting closer to having the veteran back for their late-season playoff push.