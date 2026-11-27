The Seattle Seahawks finally know which quarterback they will encounter Sunday.

Their division rival is turning to a former first-round pick.

The San Francisco 49ers ruled out Brock Purdy because of a sprained ankle, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 27. Mac Jones will start against Seattle after Purdy missed practice throughout the week.

The decision ends an injury question that followed both teams through Thanksgiving. It also changes the matchup at a critical point in Seattle’s push for the playoffs.

Seattle enters at 6-4, three games behind 9-1 San Francisco.

Purdy injured his ankle during the second quarter of last Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He finished that game, but the injury kept him from being on the practice field this week.

Seahawks Will Battle Mac Jones in NFC West Rematch

Jones brings a lot more experience than a typical backup making his first NFL start.

He started eight games for San Francisco last season. Across 11 appearances, he completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, according to his official 49ers statistics. His passer rating was 97.4.

That production furnishes Seattle with grounds to approach the change with care. San Francisco can turn to a quarterback who has a great deal of game experience in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Jones also took the first-team practice reps while Purdy sat out, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday. Seattle will face a replacement who had the week to get ready.

The Seahawks’ task remains containing Shanahan’s offense and forcing the quarterback into tough passing situations.

Purdy’s absence removes the starter from that equation, but Jones’ 2025 performance shows why Seattle can’t assume the offense will fall apart.

Seahawks’ Own Quarterback Situation Has Been Trending Up

Seattle has received hopeful developments with Sam Darnold while San Francisco has dealt with Purdy’s setback.

Darnold practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday after missing two games with quadriceps and rib injuries, per the Seahawks’ official injury report.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday that starting Darnold was the plan, provided practice went well. Those consecutive full sessions gave Seattle a stronger basis for optimism heading toward the weekend.

The offense may have protection issues, though. Macdonald said starting right tackle Abraham Lucas and left guard Quenton Nelson would miss the game, the team reported Wednesday.

That makes the quarterback developments only part of the picture. Seattle must protect its own passer while preparing to challenge San Francisco’s replacement.

The playoff implications add urgency. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that ESPN Analytics gave Seattle a 44.7% playoff chance before Sunday. A victory would lift that projection to 61.9%; a loss would lower it to 36.5%

Those projections underline how much Seattle can gain in the rematch, with a win narrowing the division gap.