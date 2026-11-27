Seattle Seahawks starting QB Sam Darnold looks to be on track to be under center in the Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 29 at Levi’s Stadium. Darnold practiced fully for the second day in a row on Nov. 26, so barring any setback, he looks to be good to go for the game.

Moreover, it will be in Darnold’s best interest to have a big game and limit or avoid turning the ball over so as not to fan the flames of a potential QB controversy. Backup QB Drew Lock has performed admirably in Darnold’s absence this season.

Lock has a passer rating of 125.6 with 837 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions in four games this season, per StatMuse. A bad game from Darnold will leave the door open for a conversation on whether there should be a change at QB.

Nonetheless, former NFL wideout Cris Carter isn’t buying that the Seahawks should consider benching Darnold.

“I don’t think the starting job is up,” Carter said in a Nov. 26 video from “Inside Football.” “I really don’t. Sam has not played the way he is capable of, but Sam’s going to throw some interceptions, and we can live with those.

“But when they are aggressive throwing the ball vertically down the football field, Seattle, with that running attack, is a different football team. And guess what? They only need three touchdowns. They only need 21 to 24 points. This is nowhere near an Aaron Rodgers situation or some other situation. He is clearly the starter.”

Seahawks Betting on Sam Darnold’s Ceiling

Seattle’s quarterback situation remains an interesting one, especially with Lock showing he can compete for the starting job. But Darnold still appears to have the backing of head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider.

As a result, Seattle Sports’ Stacy Rost explored the decision in a recent column.

“Macdonald and general manager John Schneider might be rolling with Darnold in part because of his recent history and contract,” Rost wrote in a Nov. 24 column. “But you’d imagine that loyalty is also based on his ceiling — and they’re accepting it as part of a gamble, sacrificing Lock’s higher floor this year. Lock played well enough to earn another start (and as a writer’s note, I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t wondered how far they could get with this version of him).

“But the Seahawks’ best path to a Super Bowl requires the version of Darnold that outdueled the Rams’ Matthew Stafford in the NFC Championship last season. Or the one who threw four touchdowns in a shootout against the Bucs or had nearly 400 yards against the Commanders.”

What Will Need to Happen for Seattle to Make QB Change

Meanwhile, Seahawks reporter Brian Nemhauser shared his thoughts on whether he could see the team making a QB switch to Lock.

“This is a situation where I don’t know if Mike Macdonald will really come off of Sam Darnold,” Nemhauser said during a Nov. 23 appearance on Seattle Sports. “I think it would take another disastrous kind of game for him to do that.

“But man, I don’t think you could have had a scenario that is worse for Sam Darnold so far this season than what’s played out and I’m actually a little bit interested in what you guys think the answer is for John Schneider.”