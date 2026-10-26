Andy Reid Gives True Thoughts on Chiefs Losing to Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs offense had no answer for the Seattle Seahawks’ defense as the reigning Super Bowl champions secured a 20-3 win on Oct. 25 at Lumen Field.

Kansas City’s running game with Kenneth Walker III was a nonfactor as he only recorded 36 rushing yards. With no run game to lean on, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes couldn’t get much going in the passing attack.

Mahomes went 19-for-33 on his passing attempts for 165 passing yards, recording one interception and a passer rating of 58.3. After the loss to Seattle, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on what went wrong for his team.

“All three phases, we struggled,” Reid told reporters. “So we’ve got to do better, and that’s my responsibility. I take full responsibility for this. We’ve got to play better as a team. Tough place to play, but this is all part of it. They got their good football. They played well. My hat goes off to them.

“There’s not a whole lot of stats that I can share with you that really make any sense, maybe other than third downs on both sides of the ball. We can do a better job with those, but we’ve got a great locker room here, and guys will get back in and get themselves ready to play against a good Denver team this next week.”

Chiefs Have to Learn From Loss to Seahawks

Moreover, Reid noted that the Chiefs need to learn from this game as the Seahawks are one of, if not the best, defenses that his team will face this season.

“We’ve got to learn from it,” Reid added. “I mentioned to you guys before, win or lose, you’ve got to learn and get better. We’ll all do that. I’ll start with myself, and we’ll work our way through it and make sure that we teach. You’ve got to have the right locker room to handle that, and I feel like I’ve got a great locker room, so they’ll take care of business here.”

Ernest Jones IV on Seattle’s Defensive Performance

Meanwhile, Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV noted that the defense wanted to rise to the occasion in a primetime game that they can shut down arguably the best running back in the league this season and one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

“We can play,” Jones told reporters postgame. “We go out there, and that’s our goal: To shut you down, shut your lights out. So I think that’s big ups to the defense today. We came out there, executed, and were able to stop a real good offense.”

Jones also shared the team’s mindset of shutting down Walker, who has been on a tear, as the Seahawks defense made sure that their former teammate wasn’t going to be the reason that they lost.

“Just getting after [Walker], man,” Jones added. “We knew what type of running back was coming in here. Of course, he’s been here, so we know what type of running back he is, but we don’t allow people to run through our defense. That’s just us. We were able to execute against a really good running back today and hold him to minimal yards in that category.”