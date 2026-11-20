The Seattle Seahawks have a QB controversy, at least that’s what the national football media has been painting over the last handful of days, with Drew Lock performing well the last two weeks.

Lock has a passer rating of 123.8, with 415 yards and three touchdowns in two games, per StatMuse. As a result, there are takes from national media analysts about whether the Seahawks should bench Sam Darnold for Lock for this final stretch of the season.

Nonetheless, former NFL player and analyst Mark Schlereth isn’t one of them, but he does note that Darnold has one more chance to show that he’s QB1 in Seattle.

“Here’s what I think is going to happen is that you’re going to tell Sam Darnold, ‘We’re going to get you 100 percent healthy, and if that means an extra week or two, that’s what we’re willing to do because you’re that important to this organization,'” Schlereth said in a Nov. 19 video from “The OG Football Show.” “You’re going to let Drew Lock play up until that point, and then you’re going to bring Sam Darnold back.

“Now, if Sam Darnold continues to struggle and he continues to throw interceptions like it’s his job, then you’re going to pull him for Drew Lock. But right now, this, I believe, is still Sam Darnold’s team, is still Sam Darnold’s job, and he’s going to get one more opportunity to lead from the front. If it doesn’t happen, then I think you may make a decision going forward. But right now, I still believe it’s Sam Darnold’s team.”

Damien Woody on Why Drew Lock Could Be QB1 in Seattle

Meanwhile, NFL analyst Damien Woody is one of the voices who believe Seattle should make the switch to Lock because the backup QB is not turning the ball over.

“If you’re not playing well, then you just open the door for someone else to come in and take your job,” Woody said in a Nov. 19 video from “The OG Football Show.” “Let me just throw some numbers out there. Drew Lock completing 73 percent of his passes, nine yards per attempt, seven TDs, most importantly, no interceptions. Zero interceptions.

“That’s winning football right there. That’s what defensive-minded head coaches want from their quarterback. Don’t put us in harm’s way. Allow us to operate and do the things we need to do and play to our strength, which is our defense.”

Mike Tomlin Doesn’t See Seahawks Making QB Change

Despite Lock performing well this season when called upon due to an injury to Sam Darnold, former NFL head coach Mike Tomlin recently stated that he doesn’t believe Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is thinking about making a change at QB.

“[Macdonald’s] consideration [for a QB change] is not as serious as the discussions that we’re having on the outside, and it’s certainly different on the outside than the inside,” Tomlin said during the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast on Nov. 15.

“By that, I mean it was only six, seven months ago they won the world championship, and the confetti rained down on them, and Sam was a big part of that. So he’s got money in Coach Macdonald’s emotional bank account.

“What do I mean by that? Meaning he’s going to be slow to make moves and he’s going to stick with him because of shared experience. They’re tied together for life. Certainly, Drew Lock has played well, but I’m sure that Mike, again, is going to stay close to the situation.”