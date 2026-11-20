The Seattle Seahawks have suddenly made nearly $10 million available under the salary cap.

The timing raises a question about what general manager John Schneider might have planned.

Seattle restructured the contracts of quarterback Sam Darnold, safety Julian Love and linebacker Ernest Jones IV, according to Spotrac’s November 20 reports.

The three moves created approximately $9.87 million in 2026 cap space.

With the Seahawks heading into their bye week at 6-4, the sudden financial flexibility could hint at a potential free-agent addition.

Seattle hasn’t announced plans to pursue a specific player, however.

Seahawks Restructure Three Major Contracts

The Seahawks made their largest adjustment to Darnold’s contract.

According to Spotrac, Seattle converted $5.5 million of the quarterback’s salary into a signing bonus and added another void year.

That move freed $4.4 million in cap space for 2026.

Darnold’s cap hit now stands at $33.5 million this season, with a projected $43 million charge in 2027.

The Seahawks made similar adjustments to two defensive starters.

Seattle converted $3.5 million of Love’s salary into a signing bonus, adding three void years and creating $2.8 million in space.

His 2026 cap hit now stands at $10 million, followed by $15.9 million in 2027.

The Seahawks also restructured Jones’ contract, converting $3.34 million into a signing bonus and adding three void years.

That freed another $2.67 million.

Together, the adjustments provide Seattle with much more room to operate during the final stretch of the regular season.

Seahawks Cap Moves Could Signal Free-Agent Plans

The query now is whether Schneider intends to spend that money.

Seattle’s trade options disappeared when the NFL deadline passed November 10. However, the Seahawks can still pursue unsigned veterans.

The team has dealt with injuries throughout the season, making offensive line depth and defensive reinforcements possible areas to address.

There’s also precedent for Seattle needing additional financial flexibility.

An October 28 Spokesman-Review analysis noted that the Seahawks might need to restructure contracts to cover practice squad transactions and injured reserve moves, which could be the explanation for Friday’s news.

The restructures also carry future costs. By spreading signing bonuses over additional contract years, Seattle reduced its near-term cap charges while pushing money into later seasons.

But restructuring three substantial contracts at once gives Schneider more freedom to pursue outside help.

The Seahawks defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13 in Week 10 before entering their bye. Their next contest comes against the San Francisco 49ers on November 29.

If the new cap space leads to a veteran signing or simply helps Seattle manage its existing roster is unclear.

Currently, the Seahawks have at least created the financial room to make another move.