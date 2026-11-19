The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games, but the punishment has drawn criticism from a prominent Seattle Seahawks writer for one glaring reason: Nacua won’t have to miss a single additional game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, Nov. 19, that Nacua was suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension takes effect immediately, with the receiver eligible for reinstatement Dec. 14.

There’s a catch.

Nacua is already on injured reserve with knee and toe injuries, and the NFL permits players to serve suspensions while on IR. His three-game punishment will therefore overlap with an absence that was already required.

That technicality has sparked criticism from Seahawks writer Brian Nemhauser, who questioned whether the punishment carries any meaningful on-field consequences.

Seahawks Writer Blasts NFL’s Handling of Puka Nacua Suspension

Nemhauser, who runs the Seahawks-focused Hawk Blogger platform, took issue with the league allowing Nacua’s suspension to run concurrently with his injured-reserve stint.

“A suspension term should never overlap an IR stint,” Nemhauser wrote on X.

He suggested the issue could warrant a rule change at a future league meeting.

“Actions are supposed to have consequences,” he added. “Otherwise, why not suspend people for preseason games? OTAs?”

The financial consequences are real. Nacua will forfeit three game checks during the suspension, even though he was already unavailable to play.

But Nemhauser argued that monetary punishment and missing games aren’t necessarily interchangeable.

“If money was the appropriate punishment, they would just fine him,” he wrote. “Suspensions mean missing games.”

That distinction is particularly relevant to Seattle, which shares the NFC West with Los Angeles and still has two regular-season meetings scheduled against the Rams.

The Seahawks host Los Angeles on Dec. 25 before traveling to face the Rams in Week 18. With Nacua eligible for reinstatement Dec. 14, the suspension itself will not prevent him from playing in either matchup.

His availability will instead depend on his recovery from injury.

Why Was Puka Nacua Suspended, and When Can He Return?

According to NFL.com, the suspension stems from allegations involving a New Year’s Eve 2025 incident in which a woman accused Nacua of making an antisemitic remark and biting her.

The woman filed a civil lawsuit in March. Nacua’s attorney denied that he made the alleged remarks and characterized the biting incident as horseplay.

The suspension was negotiated between the NFL and NFL Players Association, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The league also warned Nacua that another violation, including failure to meet the conditions of his diversion program, could result in additional discipline, potentially including banishment from the NFL.

For now, Nacua’s suspension runs through the Rams’ Week 14 game against San Francisco. Although he becomes eligible for reinstatement on Dec. 14, he cannot return from injured reserve before Los Angeles faces Dallas on Dec. 20.

The distinction matters: The NFL has not excused Nacua from punishment, and the league told The Associated Press that it does not consider injury status when announcing discipline following an investigation.

Still, the outcome is difficult to ignore.

A three-game suspension ordinarily removes a valuable player from a team’s lineup. In this instance, the Rams will not lose Nacua for any additional games because of the penalty.

And barring a setback in his recovery, Seattle could still face the Rams’ star receiver twice before the regular season ends.