Drew Lock is enjoying his moment with the Seattle Seahawks, and his latest Instagram post has drawn plenty of attention from teammates and fans alike.

Following Seattle’s 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 15, Lock shared a carousel of highlights from the game, including footage of his impressive performance against Las Vegas.

“Weekend trip to Vegas with the fellas! Go Hawks!” Lock wrote in the caption.

The post attracted more than 43,000 likes, including one from Seahawks starting quarterback Sam Darnold. But it was a reaction from star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, along with some particularly enthusiastic fan comments, that added another layer to the celebration.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sam Darnold React to Drew Lock’s Instagram Post

Smith-Njigba was among the verified accounts responding to Lock’s post, leaving a single briefcase emoji in the comments.

The emoji could be interpreted as a reference to Lock taking care of business against the Raiders, although Smith-Njigba did not elaborate.

Other commenters were considerably more direct about their feelings toward Seattle’s quarterback situation.

“YOU CANT PICK A LOCK WHEN HE ALREADY HAS A SMITH,” one fan wrote, referencing the connection between Lock and Smith-Njigba.

Another commenter declared, “W’s on lock,” adding “QB1” to the message.

Those reactions follow arguably the finest passing performance of Lock’s NFL career.

The veteran completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns against Las Vegas, producing a career-best 158.0 passer rating. His highlights included a 71-yard touchdown connection with Smith-Njigba and a remarkable 34-yard scoring pass to Cooper Kupp.

According to Seahawks.com, Lock even celebrated the Smith-Njigba touchdown before the receiver reached the end zone, turning toward family and friends watching from the stands.

“The wife and my best buddy were here for this one,” Lock said afterward, describing the opportunity to celebrate another NFL start with people close to him.

That joy carries additional significance for a quarterback who has spent much of his recent career waiting for another opportunity to play.

Seahawks Face Drew Lock Decision as Sam Darnold Nears Return

Lock’s performance has also intensified a growing debate about Seattle’s quarterback depth chart.

The Seahawks have won all four games in which Lock has played significant snaps this season, including three starts. And while Darnold has been sidelined by rib and quadriceps injuries, Lock has helped keep the defending Super Bowl champions in the playoff picture.

Some observers have even advocated making the change permanent. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert publicly endorsed Lock as Seattle’s starter following the Raiders victory, as previously reported by Heavy.

But head coach Mike Macdonald has made his position clear.

“Sam’s our starter,” Macdonald reiterated this week, according to the Seahawks’ official website.

Seattle is optimistic Darnold will return following its bye week, with the team scheduled to face the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 29. Macdonald has cautioned that Darnold still needs to clear several hurdles in his recovery before receiving the green light.

For his part, Lock has avoided creating a controversy, saying he wants whatever is best for Seattle. As Heavy previously reported, he also acknowledged how much he enjoys playing and left open questions about his future beyond this season.

His Instagram post was a celebration, not a declaration about the starting job. Still, the response illustrates just how popular Lock has become as Seattle prepares to welcome Darnold back.