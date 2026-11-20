The Seattle Seahawks possess arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL this season with Drew Lock. But that can often be a complicated title in the league.

Being a top backup signal-caller often leads to a starting opportunity.

After a third win playing for injured Sam Darnold on Sunday, pundits have called for Lock to permanently start behind center for the Seahawks. Even if that doesn’t happen, though, Lock could start elsewhere next year.

That’s what NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah argued while appearing on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk” on Thursday. Jeremiah stated, at minimum, Lock has earned the right to compete for a starting job in 2027.

“I think there’s different levels of starting spots,” Jeremiah said. “I would say he’s at least right now at the threshold of, ‘Hey, we’re going to draft a quarterback, but we don’t know if he’s going to (start right away), so we want Drew Lock to come in here and be, at minimum, our bridge guy to get us through until our draftable quarterback is ready.’

“I think he’s at that level right now.”

Lock owns a 3-0 record as a starter this season. In four appearances overall, he has completed 73.1% of his passes and averaged 9 yards per pass. Lock also has seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Daniel Jeremiah Suggests Seahawks’ Drew Lock Will Start Next Season

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald put any potential quarterback controversy in the locker room to rest, naming Darnold the team’s starter Monday. But the team is on a bye week, so a lot of the media conversation around the club is still focused on Darnold versus Lock.

Darnold was incredible leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl last season. But this year, Darnold has struggled with giveaways. The 29-year-old has thrown nine interceptions versus just 10 touchdowns passes in seven starts. The Seahawks are 3-4 in those games.

Again, Lock doesn’t have any interceptions. He also replaced Darnold during the first quarter in Week 1. Lock honestly deserves credit the season opener victory as well that is under Darnold’s record.

Jeremiah’s take on Lock, though, is independent of whether he starts again this season or not. Lock will be a free agent in March, and in Jeremiah’s mind, the veteran has already proven to be worthy of starting for a team — in Seattle or not — next year.

“There’s not enough good quarterbacks to go around,” said Jeremiah. “So at least you’ve seen – apples to apples on an NFL field – this guy have success. I don’t care if it’s not the best teams in the league. Like, the guy can play.”

Could Lock Return to Seattle in 2027?

With the Seahawks moving forward with Darnold in the lineup, the starting opportunity Jeremiah discussed for Lock is very likely to come with another team.

Next March, Lock could be the 2027 version of Malik Willis. The Green Bay Packers 2025 backup quarterback received a 3-year, $67.5 million deal from the Miami Dolphins after a few strong relief appearances last year.

But there’s a long way to go in the 2026 campaign. It shouldn’t be a foregone conclusion Darnold is Seattle’s quarterback of the future.

Darnold has already sustained multiple injuries this year. Obviously, he will have to stay healthy to remain the starter.

Darnold might also have to stop turning the ball over immediately.

The Seahawks are tied for the final wild card spot in the NFC. They also face the 8-1 San Francisco 49ers in their next matchup.

That might give Darnold a margin for error going forward close to zero. If he has another turnover-filled game, Macdonald could change his mind and pivot to Lock.

Darnold’s contract is another thing the Seahawks will have to consider.

The team made an adjustment to Darnold’s deal this week, adding another void year and clearing $4.4 million in cap space. But according to Spotrac, he still has a projected $43 million cap hit coming in 2027.

Lock could be considerably cheaper. If he’s already playing better, then it will be all the more tempting for the Seahawks to name Lock their starter going forward.

The final seven games of the 2026 campaign will determine that. But Jeremiah made it clear Thursday — Lock will begin 2027 as a starter somewhere.