The officials flagged Seattle Seahawks receiver Tory Horton for batting a kickoff back into play Sunday in Las Vegas. Three days later, the NFL named him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the same play.

Horton looked a little out of place on the NFL’s list of Week 10 winners. Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs had 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Carolina’s Jaelan Phillips had three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Jacksonville kicker Cam Little, the AFC special teams winner, made four field goals and four extra points.

Horton finished with zero return yards. Teammate Rashid Shaheed got all 22 on the kickoff that helped Seattle close out a 21-13 win over the Raiders. Instead of stats, the graphic for Horton read: “Stopped kickoff from going through end zone to have clock run under 2 minutes in the 4th quarter.”

Tory Horton Takes Five Seconds Away From Raiders

Matt Gay’s 43-yard field goal cut Seattle’s lead to eight with 2:04 left. Las Vegas still had two timeouts. If Gay sent the kickoff through the end zone, the Seahawks would have had to run a play before the two-minute warning. That would give the Raiders a chance to stop the clock on three straight downs.

Gay nearly pulled it off. His kick was headed over the back line when Horton leaped, got one hand on the ball and knocked it back into the end zone. Asked what went through his mind as he tracked the kick, Horton said, “Robbing a home run.”

“It kind of bounced off my hands and I kind of just like drifted out of bounds,” Horton said after the game.

From there, Horton pointed Shaheed toward the loose ball. Shaheed scooped it up three yards deep and took it out to the Seattle 19. By the time he went down, the clock read 1:59. After a lengthy discussion, officials called Horton for an illegal bat. But accepting the penalty wouldn’t give Las Vegas those five seconds back. The Raiders declined.

“It was a tremendous play,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “Tory’s actually trying to catch that ball, albeit with one hand. Just an incredible play.”

Jay Harbaugh Had Seattle Ready for a Kick That Deep

Neither Horton nor Shaheed opened the game on kickoff returns. George Holani hurt his knee, and Seattle pulled fellow returner Jadarian Price off the unit to keep him available at running back. Price had taken the opening kick 42 yards.

Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh had covered the scenario in meetings and reminded the return unit on the sideline. His instructions applied all the way to the back line.

“Nine yards, 11 inches (into the end zone) — literally, if there’s any way to return the ball, return the ball,” Harbaugh told his players.

Las Vegas spent one timeout after Maxx Crosby dropped Zach Charbonnet for a loss. It spent the other after Drew Lock fooled Crosby and the Raiders defense on a keeper and ran 15 yards for a first down. Three kneel-downs later, Seattle moved to 6-4 this season.

As a rookie last season, Horton took a punt 95 yards for a touchdown against New Orleans, the longest punt return in Seahawks history. But his leaping play against the Raiders will be remembered in a different way for its uniqueness.