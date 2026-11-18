One of the Seattle Seahawks’ most disappointing recent draft picks is getting another opportunity to make an impact in the NFL, this time with a team hoping to compete for a Super Bowl.

Former Seahawks wide receiver D’Wayne “Dee” Eskridge has signed with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Wednesday, November 18. The 29-year-old joins Minnesota’s practice squad as the Vikings prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

The move puts Eskridge back in the NFC after spending the previous two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Minnesota enters the matchup with a 7-2 record and one of the NFL’s most talented receiving corps, although injuries have created an immediate need for depth.

For Seahawks fans, the signing is another chapter in the career of a player Seattle once envisioned as a cornerstone of its offense.

Former Seahawks Second-Round Pick Gets Another NFL Opportunity

Seattle selected Eskridge with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, making him the franchise’s first selection that year.

The Western Michigan product arrived with considerable expectations. His speed, explosiveness and versatility made him an intriguing weapon for then-quarterback Russell Wilson, with the Seahawks envisioning opportunities for Eskridge as both a receiver and return specialist.

Unfortunately, that potential never translated into consistent production.

Eskridge appeared in just 24 regular-season games over three seasons with Seattle, recording 17 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. Injuries repeatedly interrupted his development, while a six-game suspension in 2023 further limited his availability.

The Seahawks ultimately released Eskridge during their August 2024 roster cuts, ending a disappointing tenure for a player who had carried significant draft expectations.

There were occasional flashes of the talent that initially attracted Seattle. Eskridge returned a punt for a touchdown during the Seahawks’ 2024 preseason finale against Cleveland, one of his final appearances in a Seattle uniform.

But the production never justified the draft investment.

Eskridge subsequently joined Miami, where he found more consistent opportunities on special teams. He totaled seven receptions for 106 yards across 19 games with the Dolphins in 2024 and 2025.

Seattle fans also saw Eskridge linked to the rival 49ers earlier this year when San Francisco brought him in for a workout. That opportunity did not produce a signing.

Dee Eskridge Joins Vikings Amid Wide Receiver Injuries

Eskridge’s arrival comes at an important time for Minnesota, which is dealing with injuries to its receiving corps ahead of Sunday’s meeting with San Francisco.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison requires surgery on his injured thumb, while Jauan Jennings has been dealing with a calf injury.

The Vikings also announced Wednesday that they promoted wide receiver Jeshaun Jones to their active roster and placed outside linebacker Bo Richter on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Eskridge’s best opportunity to contribute might come on special teams.

The former Seahawks receiver has averaged 26 yards per kickoff return across 50 career attempts, including 25.9 yards per return on 28 attempts with Miami last season.

That experience gives Minnesota another potential option in the return game, although his practice squad signing does not guarantee he will be active against the 49ers.

Eskridge also has a connection to Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley, who previously worked in Seattle during the receiver’s tenure with the Seahawks.

For a player who entered the NFL as a second-round pick and has struggled to establish himself offensively, Minnesota represents another chance to extend his career.

And if the Vikings continue their push toward the postseason, Eskridge could find himself contributing to a Super Bowl contender four years after Seattle’s decision to invest its top draft pick in him.