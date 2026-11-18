The Seattle Seahawks’ upcoming week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers will not be flexed to NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Instead, the Las Vegas Raiders matchup versus the Cleveland Browns will switch with the New England Patriots visiting the Los Angeles Chargers. The main reason is most likely that FOX blocked the game from being flexed. FOX and CBS both own the right to protect their important games.

The decision seems confusing at first glance because the Seahawks and 49ers will have plenty at stake in their second meeting. The 49ers will need to defend their lead in the NFC West Division. If they lose to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 11, the Seahawks can move to within one game of the division. They can also cancel out San Francisco’s tiebreaker within the standing from their victory against Seattle in Week 5.

To be fair to the Browns and the Raiders, there are not very many other great options in week 12. Yet, the Seahawks and 49ers remains a pivotal affair for the story of the 2026 NFL Season. It’s a shame that it will not be the game of the evening. The game is also not going to be nationally broadcasted by FOX with conflicts against Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals. Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers was also moved to the morning window so both high level games can be shown fully throughout most of the country.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Not Being Flexed to Sunday Night Football

According to NFL’s website, the Seattle Seahawks currently have a 49% chance of making the playoffs. The team most likely will need to win at least five or six of the next seven games to have a chance of defending their Super Bowl title. The Seattle Seahawks are currently on their bye week, so they will have plenty of time to prepare for the 49ers.

The Seahawks still have plenty of difficult games remaining on their schedule as well. They’re matched up against the Los Angles Rams twice, the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Carolina Panthers. All of those teams are fighting to either get in or remain in the NFL Playoff picture as NFC rivals.

Seahawks Will Have Plenty of Opportunities In Primetime

The Seattle Seahawks are slated to play both the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams on primetime in the coming weeks. The Cowboys will visit Seattle on ESPN’s Monday Night Football December 7th. Afterwards, the Seahawks go to the Philadelphia Eagles for a rare Saturday matchup, which FOX will nationally televise. FOX will also broadcast a primetime Christmas matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Perhaps one of their other remaining games will be flexed to a national broadcast. Their final game of the season against the Rams still has yet to be scheduled for potential playoff implications.