The Seattle Seahawks have made it clear that Sam Darnold is the team’s starting quarterback despite Drew Lock’s solid play during the signal-caller’s absence. Yet, it is unclear just how long Darnold can survive if the quarterback continues to struggle once he returns to the field.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, ESPN’s Mina Kimes discussed the Seahawks quarterback controversy, Darnold’s future and how the NFL Next Gen Stats can help fans be more informed as they watch football games.

While Kimes does not put all the blame for the Seahawks’ offensive struggles on Darnold, the analyst pondered if Seattle will eventually make a change at quarterback if the veteran continues to commit turnovers.

“And I know, I’m sure on the team, they’re cognizant of the level of difficulty (of the competition),” Kimes told Heavy Sports. “Darnold just went up against the Bears, who are a significantly better defense (than what Lock has faced).

“You kind of have to put that into context. For me, it’s just for Sam, whether or not I think they’re able to decide not only whether they would actually go away from him this year and beyond, he’s just got to cut down on the turnovers. I think it’s probably the single biggest problem that he’s had this year,” Kimes continued.

“And it’s not just the fact that it’s turnovers. It’s turnovers in like high-leverage moments, field goal territory, etc. But I do think if he can’t cut down on those, to go back to your question, they might actually consider some changes within the season and beyond.”

The Seahawks Plan to Start QB Sam Darnold Over Drew Lock vs. 49ers

The Seahawks have a bye in Week 11, but the early plan is for Darnold to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald indicated that the team will start Darnold against the Niners if the quarterback is able to practice and appears healthy ahead of the rivalry clash.

Looking at the Next Gen Stats analytically, the Seahawks’ struggles to run the football are hurting Darnold’s ability to thrive. One note, the numbers Kimes references below are based on the NFL team statistics ahead of Week 10.

“They’re 23rd, if you go to their Next Gen page, in EPA for play on offense,” Kimes pointed out. “… Defense, they’re fourth. So it’s quite a discrepancy.

“I think the other thing, and it’s funny, you can really just flip around and see this for yourself, is one thing that immediately jumps out when you look at the page is how bad they are running the football. And just clicking through, they’re just near the bottom of the league in efficiency, success rate,” Kimes continued.

“And I think that’s part of why we’re seeing some of the quarterback struggles. Not to say Sam Darnold is entirely exonerated from what’s been happening, but I do think that their inability to run the football and also the lesser efficacy of the play-action game is really hurting him and this offense overall.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Faces Decision on the Future of Both Sam Darnold & Drew Lock in 2027

The hope is that Darnold being healthy alongside both Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price for the first time this season can lead to a more potent offense. Regardless, the Seahawks face a difficult decision not only on Darnold, but Lock’s future as well.

ESPN’s Ben Solak pointed out that Lock is playing well enough to land a new contract this offseason from a team in need of a “bridge” quarterback as a starter in 2027. Darnold’s three-year, $100 million contract is slated to run through the 2027 season.

The Seahawks would take more than a $19 million dead cap hit by releasing Darnold this offseason, per Spotrac. Yet, Seattle is also in danger of losing Lock in free agency if the team continues to ride with Darnold as the QB1.

Just like Kimes, fans can now use the same NFL Next Gen Stats for free that the ESPN analyst utilizes each day for her own detailed breakdowns thanks to AWS (Amazon Web Services). Darnold needs these numbers to start improving if the quarterback hopes to retain the starting job.