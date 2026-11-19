Head coach Mike Macdonald essentially ended the quarterback debate with the Seattle Seahawks this week, naming Sam Darnold the team’s starter.

For analysts to stop talking about it, though, Darnold needs to play better during the second half of the season.

On Wednesday, former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck detailed where he thinks Darnold needs to improve the most.

“Sometimes you’re trying so hard. You want it so bad. Like, you don’t want to give up on a play,” Hasselbeck said while appearing on Seattle Sports’ “Brock and Salk”. “Our quarterback coach, Clyde Christensen, he would just say things like, ‘Hey, we need less adventure on your throwaways.’

“I feel like sometimes Sam’s like, ‘I’m just gonna do this,’ and then that’s when bad stuff happens. The lack of decisiveness when the play is over is a thing.”

Overall, Hasselbeck delivered interesting indirect advice to Darnold — play more like Drew Lock to avoid the catastrophic mistakes.

“Basically, I think part of what I see between the two quarterbacks is the defense is playing so much better with Drew Lock versus Sam Darnold, numbers-wise,” added Hasselbeck. “But they’re also defending the long field because we’re not turning the ball over as much.”

Matt Hasselbeck Calls for Seahawks’ Sam Darnold to Play More Within Himself

In 2025, Darnold made his second consecutive Pro Bowl with another 4,000-yard passing season. He also reached 25 touchdowns for the second time in his career.

During the postseason, Darnold averaged 7.4 yards per pass with five touchdowns in three contests.

Hasselbeck, though, argued Darnold was an elite quarterback in 2025 more because of what he wasn’t doing.

“Even in the Super Bowl, he didn’t light it up statistically, but I’ve told you guys, he had a lot of these us-or-nobody throws,” Hasselbeck said. “Sometimes the best thing you can do for your team is not to try to get on SportsCenter Top 10, but to let your kicker kick. Let your punter, who I believe is one of the best punters in the game.

“Let him go punt and drop it inside the 5 (yard line) and let the Dark Side defense defend 95 yards. Like, that’s the best thing you can do as a quarterback.”

The Seahawks defense has delivered with Lock behind center. Seattle’s defense has allowed an average of 7.7 points per game with Lock in the starting lineup.

When Darnold has started, the Seahawks have allowed 21.7 points per contests this season.

Granted, part of that has been the quarterback’s opponents. Darnold has faced the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Lock started against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

But Hasselbeck still argued Darnold could take a lot from Lock’s game and apply it to his next potential start versus the 49ers after the bye week.

“I think it’s an opportunity when you come out of the game to watch somebody else play your position and you see that they’re doing it a way that you know you could do,” Hasselbeck said. “You say, ‘Okay, when I come back, I’m gonna play more like that. When I come back, I’m gonna do that.'”