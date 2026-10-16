Seattle Seahawks Get Much-Needed Good News Amid Sam Darnold Struggles

The Seattle Seahawks need answers after another frustrating performance from quarterback Sam Darnold. Head coach Mike Macdonald delivered at least one encouraging update on Friday, October 16.

Starting right guard Anthony Bradford could be nearing his return.

Speaking to reporters following Seattle’s 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos, Macdonald revealed that Bradford has a strong chance of returning for the Seahawks’ next game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Anthony Bradford will probably have a really good chance of being back this week,” Macdonald said when asked about the team’s rotation at right guard. “So that’ll be part of our decision-making as we go forward.”

The timing could hardly be better for a Seattle offense struggling with turnovers, inconsistent pass protection and an inability to establish its running game.

Bradford has been sidelined with knee and hip injuries since September. The Seahawks downgraded him to out ahead of their September 21 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, opening the door for Christian Haynes to make his first NFL start.

Haynes and rookie Beau Stephens have subsequently shared responsibilities at right guard.

That rotation continued against Denver, with Haynes playing more snaps than Stephens. However, both linemen surrendered multiple pressures.

Macdonald acknowledged that the potential return of Bradford will factor into how Seattle approaches the position going forward, although he stopped short of declaring the veteran the starter.

He also said he had not yet discussed the right guard rotation specifically with his offensive coaching staff.

Bradford’s return would give Seattle another experienced option at a position that has become a focal point of its offensive struggles.

Whether that translates into an immediate improvement in protection remains another question.

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Anthony Bradford #75 of the Seattle Seahawks lines up on the offensive line during the NFL 2025 game between Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California.”” (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Mike Macdonald Addresses Sam Darnold’s Protection Problems

Darnold completed 27 of 51 passes for 278 yards and two interceptions against Denver. His second interception came in overtime, setting up the Broncos’ game-winning field goal.

The mistakes were particularly costly considering Seattle’s defense held Denver to just 168 yards of total offense.

Pass protection has emerged as another concern. According to pressure statistics highlighted by Heavy’s Duncan Day, Darnold completed 20 of 31 attempts for 220 yards when kept clean against the Broncos.

Macdonald acknowledged that the offensive line must improve, but pushed back against the idea that any single position group deserves all the blame.

“Could the offensive line step their game up? Yes, absolutely,” Macdonald said Friday. “But just to point it all on the offensive line—same thing with takeaways with Sam.”

The Seahawks coach also emphasized the importance of avoiding obvious passing situations that leave Darnold vulnerable to defensive pressure.

“We have to do a better job of staying out of those situations, and that’s going to be a part of our focus moving forward,” Macdonald said.

Getting Bradford back would not automatically solve those issues. Better protection, more manageable down-and-distance situations and improved execution all remain necessary.

Seahawks Face Important Decision Before Chiefs Game

Seattle now sits at 3-3 following consecutive losses, with Kansas City next on the schedule.

Despite growing questions about Darnold’s performance, Macdonald reiterated Friday that the Seahawks remain committed to their starting quarterback.

“We trust Sam, we believe in him, and we feel like he’s definitely part of the solution,” Macdonald said.

The coach also acknowledged that Seattle’s offensive problems extend beyond the quarterback, specifically identifying pass protection and the running game as areas requiring attention.

Bradford’s potential return gives the Seahawks an opportunity to reconsider their right guard rotation as they search for those solutions.

His availability for Kansas City has not been confirmed, nor has his place in the starting lineup. But after Thursday night’s disappointment, Seattle finally has some encouraging news about an offense that badly needs it.