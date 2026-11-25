Wednesday represents a significant day in the recovery of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed during his November 25 press conference that Darnold would have his first opportunity to practice at full speed since suffering his injury, a significant step toward returning to the starting lineup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Seahawks have maintained that Darnold will reclaim his starting job when healthy. Now, Macdonald wants to see how the quarterback’s body responds to the increased workload.

“Let’s get through the practice. Let’s make sure everything feels good,” Macdonald said. “He hasn’t gone full speed yet since his injury, so this will be his first opportunity to go full speed.”

Macdonald said the expectation remains that Darnold will start Sunday, assuming Wednesday’s practice goes well.

Is Sam Darnold Playing Sunday Against the 49ers?

While the Seahawks anticipate having Darnold back against San Francisco, Macdonald stopped short of officially declaring him the starter before Wednesday’s practice.

Darnold has missed Seattle’s past two games with quadriceps and rib injuries. The Seahawks’ Week 11 bye afforded the quarterback additional recovery time without requiring him to miss another game.

Darnold returned to practice on Monday, taking a substantial number of repetitions as the Seahawks began preparations for their divisional matchup with the 49ers.

Wednesday’s practice, however, presents a different physical test. Getting Darnold back on the practice field was one thing. Having him operate at game speed and evaluating how he responds is another.

Seattle’s first official injury report of the week should offer additional clarity on Darnold’s progress.

The Seahawks have won both games with Drew Lock starting in Darnold’s absence, but Macdonald has made clear that there is no quarterback controversy in Seattle.

The 6-4 Seahawks have an opportunity to split their regular-season series with the 49ers on Sunday after suffering a 32-29 loss to San Francisco in October.

Mike Macdonald Praises Sam Darnold’s Leadership Amid Injury

Macdonald also offered some insight into his relationship with Darnold on Wednesday, praising the quarterback’s consistency through what has been a physically challenging season.

“He’s just so steady,” Macdonald said. “Every conversation I have with him, regardless of if we came off a great win, or he was hurt, or we lost, he’s remarkably a consistent person. From the quarterback position, I know that rubs off on the rest of our team, so that’s awesome.”

Darnold’s latest injury is not his first interruption of the 2026 season. The quarterback also missed Seattle’s Week 2 game after suffering a glute injury in the season opener.

Macdonald has now had to navigate multiple stretches without his starting quarterback this season, all while trying to keep the Seahawks in contention in the NFC West.

Lock’s performances have afforded Seattle the luxury of exercising patience with Darnold’s recovery. Macdonald’s comments Wednesday offered another glimpse into why the Seahawks remain so committed to Darnold when he’s healthy.

“A lot of respect for how he’s handled everything,” Macdonald said.