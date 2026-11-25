One of the most heavily criticized decisions of the Seattle Seahawks‘ offseason is starting to look a little different.

Former Seahawks star running back Kenneth Walker III will miss his third consecutive game with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are ruling him out of their Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, November 25, that Walker is still not ready to return from a groin injury that has sidelined him since the middle of November.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are beginning to see what they envisioned when they elected to move forward with Zach Charbonnet and rookie running back Jadarian Price.

For much of the first half of the 2026 NFL season, Seattle’s decision to let the reigning Super Bowl MVP leave in free agency looked increasingly difficult to defend. Walker was competing for an NFL rushing title while the Seahawks struggled to find consistency on the ground.

The circumstances have changed considerably over the past three weeks.

Former Seahawks Star Kenneth Walker III to Miss Third Straight Chiefs Game

Walker has not played since Kansas City’s November 8 victory over the New York Jets. He suffered a groin injury in practice the following week, forcing him to miss games against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.

There was some optimism surrounding his availability for Thanksgiving after Walker returned to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday. Instead, Kansas City will spend another week without its prized offseason acquisition.

Walker has been exceptional when healthy.

Through eight games with the Chiefs, Walker has accumulated 872 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 159 carries. He is averaging 109 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry.

But availability was always part of the equation for Seattle.

Walker missed time due to injuries in each of his first three NFL seasons before playing all 17 regular-season games during Seattle’s championship campaign in 2025.

As Heavy previously reported, Walker’s rushing workload has increased by approximately 53% since joining Kansas City. There is no evidence that the heavier workload caused his groin injury, but the Chiefs are now navigating one of the challenges that came with building an offense around Walker.

Kansas City committed $43.05 million over three years to the former Seahawks running back. Eleven games into that investment, Walker will have missed three.

Seahawks’ Running Game Gaining Momentum Without Kenneth Walker

Perhaps the most encouraging development for Seattle is that its own running game is trending in the opposite direction.

Since Charbonnet and Price returned from their respective injuries in Week 8, the Seahawks have increased their team rushing production in three consecutive appearances, going from 81 yards against the Chicago Bears to 120 against the Arizona Cardinals and 150 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Charbonnet has rushed for 171 yards on 36 carries over his past two games, both Seattle victories. Price added his first career NFL touchdown against the Raiders.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald even suggested Monday that Charbonnet is playing better than he has at any point in his NFL career.

“I’d say he’s probably playing some of his best football, if it’s not his best football, of his career,” Macdonald said.

That’s a remarkable assessment of a running back who tore his ACL in January.

The Seahawks still have plenty to prove with their reconstructed backfield. Walker’s production in Kansas City is a reminder of just how difficult it is to replace a running back of his caliber.

But Seattle never needed Charbonnet or Price to individually replicate Walker’s production to justify its offseason decision. It needed the two running backs to collectively establish an effective ground game without committing more than $14 million annually to Walker.

For the first time in several weeks, the Seahawks are beginning to see that investment pay off.