The Seattle Seahawks might not have to contend with one of the NFL’s leading MVP candidates when they return from their bye week.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with an ankle injury that has put his availability for Sunday’s NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in question.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday, November 25, that Purdy would not practice. Shanahan acknowledged there’s “a possibility” Purdy won’t play Sunday against Seattle, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

The development is significant for the Seahawks, who have spent much of November dealing with injury concerns surrounding their own starting quarterback, Sam Darnold.

Now, the 49ers have quarterback concerns of their own.

Shanahan says it’s not a high ankle injury but there’s “a possibility” Purdy can’t go Sunday against Seahawks. https://t.co/XSPRTH2IlE — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 25, 2026

Brock Purdy Injury Update: Will 49ers QB Play Against Seahawks?

Purdy suffered the ankle injury in the second quarter of San Francisco’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday.

The quarterback was able to continue playing through the injury, and Shanahan indicated Wednesday that it is not a high ankle sprain. Purdy is considered day-to-day, according to Niners Nation.

Purdy has not been ruled out against the Seahawks, though his practice participation Thursday and Friday will provide a better indication of whether he’ll be available.

The 49ers would be without one of the NFL’s most productive quarterbacks if Purdy cannot play.

Through 10 games this season, Purdy has completed 71% of his passes for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His 118.2 passer rating reflects the efficiency with which he’s operated Shanahan’s offense.

Veteran quarterback Mac Jones would be the logical replacement if Purdy is unavailable.

Jones has attempted just one pass this season after making eight starts for the 49ers in 2025, when Purdy also dealt with injury issues.

Seahawks Have Opportunity to Take Advantage of 49ers Injuries

Purdy’s ankle injury isn’t the only noteworthy development for Seattle’s defense ahead of Sunday’s game.

The 49ers also placed starting right tackle Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. Shanahan indicated that Vederian Lowe will take over at right tackle.

Seattle already had some success disrupting Purdy earlier this season, even if the final score didn’t reflect it.

In San Francisco’s 32-29 victory at Lumen Field on October 11, the Seahawks sacked Purdy three times and intercepted him once. Purdy finished with 189 passing yards and two touchdowns, according to NFL.com.

Those 189 yards were considerably below his season average of 262.4 passing yards per game.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, have expressed optimism that Darnold will be available against San Francisco after missing consecutive games with a quad injury.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald provided an encouraging update on Darnold earlier this week, indicating that the veteran quarterback would reclaim his starting job if healthy.

At 6-4, the Seahawks are running out of opportunities to close the gap on the 9-1 49ers in the NFC West.

Getting their starting quarterback back while San Francisco potentially loses its own would represent quite the swing in Seattle’s favor.