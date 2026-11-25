The Seattle Seahawks have cut ties with a rookie cornerback who drew strong praise from general manager John Schneider before the season.

Seattle announced Tuesday, Nov. 24 that it waived Avery Smith to make room for offensive tackle Chase Lundt. The Seahawks signed Lundt off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

Smith’s departure comes less than three months after Seattle sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire him. The undrafted Toledo product appeared in six games for the Seahawks.

John Schneider Lauded Avery Smith After Seahawks Trade

Schneider sounded eager to add Smith when he discussed Seattle’s initial roster Aug. 30.

“Phenomenal preseason,” Schneider said.

The general manager pointed to Smith’s ability to play both outside cornerback and nickel. He also highlighted the familiarity between the defenses in Los Angeles and Seattle.

“Coming out, we liked him as a smart, tough, reliable guy, very instinctive,” Schneider said.

Schneider relayed strong feedback from the Chargers, who had signed Smith after the draft.

“They couldn’t speak more highly of him,” he said.

That assessment helped explain an interesting investment, as Seattle surrendered future draft capital for a player who had entered the league without being selected.

Smith himself acknowledged his surprise. In a September NFL.com story, he said he had rarely heard of an undrafted free agent being traded.

Unfortunately, Tuesday’s waiver decision cuts short that opportunity after six appearances.

Avery Smith Brought All-Conference Honors to Seattle

Smith earned second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors in both 2024 and 2025, via his official Toledo biography.

His 2024 season included 14 pass breakups, tied for second nationally, along with two interceptions and 58 tackles. He followed that with 11 breakups and one interception in 2025.

In his final college season, Smith was on watch lists for the Jim Thorpe and Chuck Bednarik awards. He also appeared on the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl watch lists, giving NFL scouts several reasons to track him before the 2026 draft.

His route to cornerback also stood out. Smith played quarterback in high school and was a Georgia Mr. Football finalist. As a senior, he threw for 3,208 yards, rushed for 913 and accounted for 44 touchdowns.

He switched to cornerback at Toledo after finding himself behind other quarterbacks on the depth chart. Four college seasons later, Seattle spent a draft pick to bring him into its secondary.

The Seahawks’ true roster need at the time, however, was at offensive tackle.

Abraham Lucas left Seattle’s Week 10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury. Charles Cross has missed the last three games with an ankle injury of his own.

Lundt gives Seattle a decent option while those injuries linger. Buffalo selected him in the sixth round in 2025 after he made 49 starts at right tackle for Connecticut.

As for Smith, the roster squeeze arrives despite Schneider’s public endorsement. Perhaps, the Seahawks bring back the cornerback at some point in the future.