Seahawks Get Bad News on RB Following Injury vs. Raiders

Just as the Seattle Seahawks were getting their backfield healthy, another setback has put a damper on their win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seahawks could be without running back George Holani when they return from their bye after he suffered a knee injury on Sunday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Holani, who exited Sunday’s 21-13 win in the first quarter and did not return.

“RB George Holani suffered an MCL sprain and is considered to be week-to-week, sources say,” Rapoport said on X. “Seattle has a bye coming, so the hope is he’s not an IR candidate. But will evaluate it next week.”

Holani has rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries this season, adding 12 catches for 88 yards. The third-year back has already surpassed his rushing and receiving yardage from his first two NFL seasons combined.

His offensive role has diminished with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price back, but Holani remains a special teams contributor. Seattle also has Emanuel Wilson available as backfield depth. Wilson was a healthy scratch against Las Vegas.

Zach Charbonnet Gives Seahawks’ Running Game a Boost

Holani’s injury comes as Seattle’s ground game is beginning to find traction. Charbonnet returned in Week 8 after recovering from an ACL injury suffered in January. He led Seattle with 94 yards on 20 carries against the Raiders, while Price added 36 yards and his first career rushing touchdown.

The Seahawks finished with 150 rushing yards, improving on totals of 81 and 120 in their previous two games. Macdonald welcomed the progress while pointing to opportunities Seattle missed to close out the victory.

“It would’ve been great to be able to control the ball a bit more later in the game, convert some of those first downs and some of those must-run situations. But those are good problems to have,” Macdonald said. “If you’re in those situations, you’re probably up a score or two and obviously it’s great to be there. I thought we took a step today and I expect us to keep growing. Everyone did a good job this week making sure we were targeted right, running off the rock, finishing runs, things like that. So can’t wait to watch the tape.”

Price credited Charbonnet with setting an example for the backfield.

“We’ve been doing a pretty good job,” Price said. “Watching Charbs go out there and make guys miss, break tackles and stuff like that, it makes you want to go out there and do the same. I like where our offense is heading.”

Seahawks Optimistic About Sam Darnold’s Return

Sam Darnold’s recovery will also be a focus during the bye after the quarterback missed Seattle’s past two games with quadriceps and rib injuries. Macdonald offered an encouraging update Monday about Darnold’s availability against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’d say we’re really optimistic that he’s going to be able to get a full week’s worth of work and be able to play against San Francisco,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website.

Macdonald had emphasized after Sunday’s win that Darnold needs substantial practice time before returning. Drew Lock’s play has given Seattle room to be patient. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns against Las Vegas, helping the Seahawks improve to 6-4.