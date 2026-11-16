Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Settles Drew Lock, Sam Darnold Debate

Drew Lock has done just about everything the Seattle Seahawks could have asked of him in Sam Darnold’s absence. But head coach Mike Macdonald isn’t ready to entertain a quarterback controversy.

Appearing on Seattle Sports’ Brock & Salk on Monday, November 16, Macdonald delivered an emphatic endorsement of Darnold, even as Lock’s recent success has fueled calls for Seattle to stick with its backup quarterback.

“I think we have three really good quarterbacks, and Sam is our starter,” Macdonald said.

There was little ambiguity in his message. Despite everything Lock has accomplished, Macdonald believes Darnold deserves the opportunity to reclaim his job once healthy.

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Mike Macdonald Sends Clear Message on Drew Lock, Sam Darnold Debate

Lock strengthened his case during Seattle’s 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on November 15, completing 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

The performance moved the Seahawks to 6-4 and gave Lock his third victory in three starts this season. Including Seattle’s season-opening comeback against New England, Lock has been the primary quarterback in four of the team’s six wins.

That success has turned an injury replacement into a legitimate topic of debate. CBS Sports examined the argument for keeping Lock in the starting lineup on Monday, highlighting his performance compared with Darnold’s difficult start to the season.

Macdonald, however, wasn’t interested in diminishing either quarterback to make his point.

“Drew’s been fantastic. He’s been phenomenal. But Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald said.

The Seahawks coach then offered an impassioned defense of Darnold, pointing to the injuries and difficult circumstances that have shaped his season.

“We saw what Sam’s been capable [of], both last year and … I mean, the beginning of the year for Sam has been a tough road,” Macdonald said.

He recalled Darnold getting hurt during Seattle’s opening series of the season, returning in a difficult situation against Washington and later suffering another injury against Chicago.

“I thought we saw the best version of Sam in Kansas City,” Macdonald said, before recalling the quarterback getting his ribs broken against the Bears.

“Sam’s our starting quarterback. I can’t wait for him to be fully healthy.”

For Seahawks fans advocating for Lock, the answer might be disappointing. But Macdonald’s comments make clear that he views Lock’s success as a strength of Seattle’s quarterback room, not a reason to replace Darnold.

Sam Darnold Injury Update: Seahawks Expect QB Back Against 49ers

Macdonald also provided encouraging news about Darnold’s recovery ahead of Seattle’s next game against the San Francisco 49ers on November 29.

“I’d say we’re really optimistic that he’s going to be able to get a full week’s worth of work and be able to play against San Francisco,” Macdonald said.

However, the coach stopped short of guaranteeing his return.

“I don’t want to make any declarations yet, because we still have to get through this week and there’s some hurdles that he needs to be able to get over between now and then.”

Macdonald confirmed Darnold would start if he clears those hurdles.

The Seahawks have their bye in Week 11, giving Darnold additional recovery time before the NFC West rematch against San Francisco.

Darnold has been dealing with quadriceps and rib injuries that forced him to miss Seattle’s victories over Arizona and Las Vegas. Lock stepped in and delivered, just as he did earlier this season when Darnold was sidelined by a glute injury.

There is still a medical question to resolve before the 49ers game. But as far as Macdonald is concerned, the question of who should start when Darnold is healthy has already been answered.