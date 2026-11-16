Seahawks Give Update on Team Doctor After Scary Sideline Incident

The Seattle Seahawks had good news about a frightening moment involving someone who usually treats their injuries.

Team physician Dr. Ed Khalfayan reported that he was doing well after a pass struck him in the face during Seattle’s 21-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Seahawks included the update in their postgame injury report. Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw the incomplete pass toward Seattle’s sideline.

Khalfayan went down, drawing concern from those nearby. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald addressed the incident when reporters asked about the physician following the game.

“I was worried about him,” Macdonald said. “That was scary, so we’ll check on him. Thanks for asking.”

Errant Fernando Mendoza Pass Strikes Seahawks Physician

The video circulated on X showed the ball sailing beyond the field and toward Khalfayan. He tried to bring his hands up before the pass hit him.

The impact sent him to the ground. Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett checked on him, according to The Big Lead’s account of the footage.

The play came during Mendoza’s first NFL start. Seattle had made that debut difficult long before the sideline scare.

The Seahawks’ game coverage credited the defense with six sacks. Las Vegas finished with 163 total yards and gained just 27 in the second half.

Seattle forced seven consecutive punts before the Raiders scored a late field goal.

The result sent the Seahawks into their bye week at 6-4. The update on Khalfayan gave the team a separate reason for relief following the win.

Ed Khalfayan Has Long History With Seattle Sports

Khalfayan has worked with the Seahawks since 1996, according to his professional biography. He serves as the team’s head physician and has spent three decades treating Seattle players.

His work also extended to baseball. He previously served as medical director and team orthopedic surgeon for the Seattle Mariners.

Sunday’s incident put the longtime physician on the receiving end of an injury scare during a game that brought several others.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas left with an ankle injury. Running back George Holani exited with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed briefly left with a toe injury but returned.

Macdonald did not know the severity of Lucas’ or Holani’s injuries immediately afterward. Seattle now has a break before its Nov. 29 visit to the San Francisco 49ers.

For Khalfayan, the team’s immediate postgame report was reassuring: He said he was doing well.