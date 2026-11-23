Former Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf had an answer for reporters who asked about his latest ejection.

He also brought his Seattle past into the discussion.

Speaking Monday, Metcalf denied trying to poke Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye. Officials ejected the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout during the third quarter of Sunday’s 19-16 loss.

When the questions turned to opponents trying to provoke him, Metcalf pointed to a Seahawks rival.

“San Fran has done it my whole career when I was in Seattle, so it was nothing new to me,” he said, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

DK Metcalf Rejects Eye-Poke Accusation

Reporter Christopher Carter shared an exchange from Monday’s locker room session.

Carter began asking about Metcalf trying to poke DeJean in the eye.

“I tried to what?” Metcalf replied.

When Carter repeated the question, Metcalf denied that intent.

“I wasn’t trying to poke him in the eye … I was just telling him,” Metcalf said.

He later said he had told DeJean to stop pushing him. Broadcast footage showed Metcalf reaching into DeJean’s facemask. DeJean said afterward that Metcalf missed his eye.

Metcalf additionally faced a query about getting into trouble in general. The Associated Press’ Will Graves asked why maintaining his composure had been a struggle at times during his career.

“I think you got to ask the people that seemingly do that to me,” Metcalf said, according to Pryor’s post.

Metcalf finished with one catch for 2 yards on four targets. Through 10 games, he has 36 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns, per ESPN. The league will review his actions for possible further discipline.

Metcalf’s Response Recalls His Seahawks Years

Metcalf’s mention of San Francisco has history behind it.

In December 2023, officials ejected him following a confrontation with Fred Warner. As Seahawks.com detailed afterward, Warner shoved Metcalf in the back of the head and neck after Metcalf tackled him following an interception.

That episode brought the same debate about Metcalf’s production and penalties. Seattle’s team website defended his value while acknowledging that he could cut out avoidable flags.

His six seasons with the Seahawks produced 438 catches, 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns, Pittsburgh noted when it acquired him. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and second-team All-Pro honors during that run.

Seattle traded Metcalf in March 2025 for the No. 52 pick and a swap of late-round selections.

On Monday, his clearest regret concerned his absence from Sunday’s finish.

“I just wish I would have been there for my team,” he said, via CBS Sports.