After the Philadelphia Eagles benched cornerback Riq Woolen, it seems clear at this point that the Seattle Seahawks were wise to let him go. They let the former defensive prospect walk in free agency, where he signed a one year deal with Philadelphia. However, clearly that has not materialized into success for the Eagles. Woolen regressed in Seattle after his stellar rookie season, and his role decreased on defense significantly in 2025. Mike Macdonald preferred to use Josh Jobe primarily in the nickel, whereas Woolen was a staple in Seattle’s dime defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles won against the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16 on Sunday. Despite an excellent performance from his team, Woolen had to witness most of it from the sideline. In the last two games, Woolen has missed four tackles out of eight attempts. His coverage numbers are the worst in his career, allowing a passer rating of 110.2. Discipline has always been an issue for Woolen, but this year he has eight penalties.

The Eagles signed Woolen to a one-year $15 million contract this offseason. While prove-it deals of this stature are common in the NFL, this one in particular has not been successful. It seems unlikely at this point that another team will give Woolen the same opportunity. At the very least, Woolen may have to settle for some type of minimum deal.

Seattle Seahawks Made Right Decision Regarding Eagles Cornerback Riq Woolen

The Seattle Seahawks have had some tumultuous discussions about the cornerback position this offseason. However, Woolen’s departure has not hurt this team. The starting room of Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori, and Josh Jobe has shown immense quality still this season. Plus, Nehemiah Pritchett has emerged as a reliable option.

Rookie Julian Neal, who the Seattle Seahawks drafted in the third round, has dealt with hamstring injury and currently stands on injured reserve. Trevon Diggs has played some limited snaps, but his best days seem behind him. There still seems to be some hope though that his role could increase. The legal situation behind Terrion Arnold lacks much clarity, and there is not a time table for him to return to the NFL.

Seahawks Have Moved On Quickly; Next Man Up Philosophy Still Strong

When the Seattle Seahawks make decisions in free agency, they have the long term view in mind. While that may seem obvious, the reasons behind their choices have more depth than meets the eye. Compensatory picks are a necessary factor in this regard, but also the players waiting in the wings are as well. The Seahawks perhaps knew that Pritchett was awaiting his chance. He currently has a PFF grade of 75 for the season, ranking 14th in the NFL. In comparison, Woolen has earned a 54.5 grade, ranking 76th in the NFL. Sometimes moving on from players can be the correct move, and general manager John Schneider has done an excellent job most of the time making that call.